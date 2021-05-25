ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 BBS Vs DSS Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Bonn Blue Star and DJK SG Solingen will contest in Match 31 of the ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 which will be played at the Bayern Uerdingen Cricket Ground. The match starts at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) on Tuesday, May 25.. Here are our BBS vs DSS live streaming details, BBS vs DSS pitch report, how to watch FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 live in India and where to catch the BBS vs DSS live scores.

Preview: FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 live game

Bonn Blue Star has a chance to move up the points table if they go on win both the match. The team is currently second from the bottom after one win and one loss from two matches played so far. BBS played Koln CC in their previous match and they lost the first match by 10 runs. However, the team bounced back in the second match and went to beat their opponent by 10 wickets.

DJK SG Solingen, on the other hand, did not have a great start to the campaign, losing both the matches to Bayern Ueridgen Wolves. They lost the match by 75 runs and 50 runs respectively. DSS will be desperate to register the first win and get the season back on track, while BBS will want to win and move up the points table.

BBS vs DSS pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

Coming to the weather conditions, there will be thunderstorms before the start of the match and the condition will not get any better. With rain coming before the match, both teams are unlikely to get the full quota of overs.

BBS vs DSS live streaming and BBS vs DSS live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 live in India and the BBS vs DSS live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The BBS vs DSS live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For BBS vs DSS live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: FanCode