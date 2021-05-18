ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 BUB Vs VG Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Bayern Uerdingen Boosters and VFB Gelsenkirchen will contest in Match 5 of the ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 which will be played at the Bayern Uerdingen Cricket Ground. The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Tuesday, May 18. Here are our BUB vs VG live streaming details, BUB vs VG pitch report, how to watch FanCode ECS T10 Prague 2021 live in India and where to catch the BUB vs VG live scores.

Preview: FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 live game

Both teams have made a different start to their campaign after the completion of the first four matches on Day 1. The Boosters after two matches sit at the bottom of the points following their two crushing losses to MSC Frankfurt in the doubleheader on Monday. In the first match, Frankfurt beat Boosters by 10 wickets, while in the reverse fixture the story was no different as Frankfurt humiliated Boosters by 79 runs. The path towards the first win only gets tougher as they face undefeated VFB Gelsenkirchen in two consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, VFB Gelsenkirchen defeated Koln Challengers in their first two matches. They won the first fixture by 25 runs, before overcoming their opponents by 29 runs in the second match under the Duckworth-Lewis method. While both fixtures should be a cakewalk for Gelsenkirchen, Boosters will look to put up a good fight.

Speaking about the tournament, 10 top teams have been divided in two groups and will feature in 48 T10 matches for 12 days. Group A will consist of teams like Bayer Uerdingen Boosters, MSC Frankfurt, Aachen Rising Stars, Koln Challengers and VfB Gelsenkirchen. In Group B, the battle will be amongst the teams like Bayer Uerdingen Wolves, Koln CC, Bonn Blue Star, Düsseldorf Blackcaps and DJK SG Solingen.

BUB vs VG pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets. The conditions don't look good as a thunderstorm is expected even before the start of the match. With showers coming during the match, both the teams will not get to play the full quota of overs.

BUB vs VG live streaming and BUB vs VG live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 live in India and the BUB vs VG live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The BUB vs VG live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For BUB vs VG live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: European Cricket / YouTube