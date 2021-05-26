ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 BUW Vs BBS Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Bayer Uerdingen Wolves and Bonn Blue Star will contest in Match 35 of the ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 which will be played at the Bayern Uerdingen Cricket Ground. The match starts at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) on Wednesday, May 26. Here are our BUW vs BBS live streaming details, BUW vs BBS pitch report, how to watch FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 live in India and where to catch the BUW vs BBS live scores.

Preview: FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 live game

Bayer Uerdingen Wolves haven't had a good tournament far due to which they are currently placed second from the bottom in the Group B points table. So far, the team has registered two wins and has lost three matches with one match being abandoned. After losing to Dusseldorf Blackcaps, the team bounced back to win their next two matches against DJK SG Solingen. Their recent fixture was against Koln CC in which they lost the first match by 68 runs, while the other match was abandoned due to rain.

On the other hand, Bonn Blue Star have moved to the third spot with two wins and one loss while one match being abandoned in the four matches played so far. The team's previous fixture was against DJK SG Solingen in which the first fixture was abandoned due to rain, while in the second match they beat their opponents by 9 wickets. This is crucial match for both teams as a win will either change their standings on the points table or Bonn Blue Star will retain their position.

BUW vs BBS pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets. Coming to the weather part, there will be cloud cover during the match with no chance of rain. With no rain coming during the match, teams will get to play the full quota of overs.

BUW vs BBS live streaming and BUW vs BBS live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 live in India and the BUW vs BBS live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The BUW vs BBS live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For BUW vs BBS live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: FanCode