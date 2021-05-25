ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 BUW Vs KCC Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Bayer Uerdingen Wolves and Koln CC will contest in Match 29 of the ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 which will be played at the Bayern Uerdingen Cricket Ground. The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Tuesday, May 25. Here are our BUW vs KCC live streaming details, BUW vs KCC pitch report, how to watch FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 live in India and where to catch the BUW vs KCC live scores.

Bayer Uerdingen Wolves finally managed to redeem themselves by winning both their matches on Monday. They are currently second on the points table having started their campaign after losing to Dusseldorf Blackcaps. The team bounced back to win their next two matches against DJK SG Solingen. They won the first match by 75 runs, while in the second match they beat their opponent by 50 runs. The upcoming presents them with an opportunity to claim top spot by the end of the day.



Meanwhile, the Koln CC team is third on the points table despite having the same win/loss record. They are separated from the second spot by net run rate as their upcoming opponent has a much better run rate. Koln CC come into this fixture after registering a win over Dusseldorf Blackcaps in the previous match. They lost the first match by 19 runs under Duckworth Lewis Method, however, they bounced back to win the second match by 4 wickets. This should be a good contest to watch as both teams look to climb the points table.

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets. Coming to the weather conditions, it will be cloudy before the start of the match but there will no rain trouble. With no rain coming before the match, both the teams will be hoping to get to play the full quota of overs.

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 live in India and the BUW vs KCC live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The BUW vs KCC live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For BUW vs KCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

