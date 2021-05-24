ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 DB Vs KCC Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Koln CC and Dusseldorf Blackcaps will contest in Match 27 of the ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 which will be played at the Bayern Uerdingen Cricket Ground. The match starts at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) on Monday, May 24. Here are our DB vs KCC live streaming details, DB vs KCC pitch report, how to watch FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 live in India and where to catch the DB vs KCC live scores.

Dusseldorf Blackcaps will certainly start as favourites in this match going by their current form. They are currently occupying the top spot in Group B points table following their double over Bayer Uerdingen Wolves on Saturday. They defeated Bayer Uerdingen Wolves in the first match by 18 runs, while in the second match they went down by 21 runs. They will look to keep their unbeaten run intact when they take on Koln CC in the upcoming fixture.

Koln CC, on the other hand, have started their campaign with one win and one loss from two matches played so far. They played both their matches against Bonn Blue Star on Saturday. In the first match, Koln beat Blue Star by 10 runs, however, their opponent bounced back in the second match and went on to defeat them by 10 wickets in the second fixture. The upcoming match against Dusseldorf Blackcaps will be a big challenge for the team and they will look to play really well and give a tough fight to the opponent.

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets. Coming to the weather, there will be rain during the match, which could see a reduction in the overs of the match could be called off if the rains don't stop.

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 live in India and the DB vs KCC live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The DB vs KCC live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For DB vs KCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

