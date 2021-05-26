ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 DSS Vs DB Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

DJK SG Solingen and Dusseldorf Blackcaps will contest in Match 33 of the ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 which will be played at the Bayern Uerdingen Cricket Ground. The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Wednesday, May 26. Here are our DSS vs DB live streaming details, DSS vs DB pitch report, how to watch FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 live in India and where to catch the DSS vs DB live scores.

DJK SG Solingen's poor start to the campaign continues as they remain at the bottom of the points table but without any victories to their name. After their opening day loss to Bayern Ueridgen Wolves, Solingen registered its first points in the tournament after the first match of the doubleheader against Bonn Blue Star was called off due to rain. In the second fixture, Bonn Blue Star beat Solingen by 9 wickets.

On the other hand, Dusseldorf Blackcaps are currently second on the points table with three wins and one loss from four matches played so far. The first loss of the campaign came against Koln CC recently. In the two fixtures, Dusseldorf Blackcaps won the first match by 19 runs under Duckworth-Lewis Method, however, the momentum was stopped by Koln CC in the second match by beating them with 4 wickets. For Solingen, the upcoming match versus Dusseldorf Blackcaps will tough and the team is likely to remain winless.

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets. Coming to weather, there will be cloud cover before the start of the match and rain interruption during the match. Despite the rain, both the teams will be hoping to get to play the full quota of overs.

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 live in India and the DSS vs DB live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The DSS vs DB live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For DSS vs DB live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

