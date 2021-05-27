ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 DSS Vs KCC Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

DJK SG Solingen and Koln CC will contest in Match 37 of the ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 which will be played at the Bayern Uerdingen Cricket Ground. The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Thursday, May 27. Here are our DSS vs KCC live streaming details, DSS vs KCC pitch report, how to watch FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 live in India and where to catch the DSS vs KCC live scores.

DJK SG Solingen's struggles in the ECS tournament continue as they still remain at the bottom of the points table without a win. Their only point in the competition came after one of the two matches against Bonn Blue Star was called off due to rain. Their previous match was a doubleheader against Dusseldorf Blackcaps in which they end up on losing both the matches. In the first match, they went down by 57 runs, while in the second match they were beaten by 9 wickets. Their chances of qualifying for next round are diminishing and the team will look to end the campaign by winning the rest of the matches including today.



Koln CC, on the other hand, has had a great tournament so far and are third on the points table after six matches. They have three wins and two losses while one match was called off due to rain. Their last win was against Bayer Uerdigen Wolves by 68 runs, while the second match between both teams was abandoned due to poor weather. KCC will look to win both matches and try and get inside the top two spots by the end of the day.

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip so far has assisted both bowlers and batsmen. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets. The weather doesn't look good as there will be rain before the start of the match. With rain expected before the match, both the teams are unlikely to get a chance to get to play the full.

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 live in India and the DSS vs KCC live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The DSS vs KCC live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For DSS vs KCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

