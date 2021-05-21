ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 KCH Vs BUB Live Stream Details, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Koln Challengers and Bayern Uerdingen Boosters will contest in Match 17 of the ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 which will be played at the Bayern Uerdingen Cricket Ground. The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Friday, May 21. Here are our KCH vs BUB live streaming details, KCH vs BUB pitch report, how to watch FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 live in India and where to catch the KCH vs BUB live scores.

Preview: FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 live game

Both the teams currently occupy the bottom two spots on the points table and the result of the match will not change things in terms of climbing the points table. The Koln Challengers team are still at the bottom of the points table, however, they did finally registered their first win in the tournament on Thursday. They defeated Aachen Rising Stars in one of the two matches played between the teams.

The Challengers beat Stars by 2 wickets in their first match, before the Stars bounced back to win the next match by 35 runs. The win was a morale booster for the side as they look to upset their upcoming opponents Bayern Uerdingen Boosters.

Bayern Uerdingen Boosters, on the other hand, are a place above them in the fourth spot. They share the same win/loss record with Koln Challengers, but both teams have been separated by the net run rate. The Boosters will be coming into the match on the back of consecutive losses against Aachen Rising Stars by 9 wickets and 17 runs respectively. This should be a fascinating match to watch between two struggling teams in Group A as they look to climb up the points table.

KCH vs BUB pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets. There will be rain during the match which is not good news for both teams. With showers coming in during the match, both teams are unlikely get to play the full quota of overs.

KCH vs BUB live streaming and KCH vs BUB live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 live in India and the KCH vs BUB live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The KCH vs BUB live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For KCH vs BUB live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: FanCode