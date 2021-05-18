ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 MSF Vs ARS Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

MSC Frankfurt and Aachen Rising Stars will contest in Match 7 of the ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 which will be played at the Bayern Uerdingen Cricket Ground. The match starts at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) on Tuesday, May 18. Here are our MSF vs ARS live streaming details, MSF vs ARS pitch report, how to watch FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 live in India and where to catch the MSF vs ARS live scores.

Preview: FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 live game

This is the first time that these two sides will face in the tournament and both teams will face each other twice. MSC Frankfurt will start as favourites after making a strong start to their campaign by winning both their opening fixtures with a crushing margin. They played both the fixtures against Bayern Uerdingen Boosters and defeated them by 79 runs and 10 wickets respectively.

They will look to continue their winning start to the campaign and also look to retain top spot. Meanwhile, Aachen Rising Stars will be playing their first match of the tournament. The team boasts a host of explosive talent in their ranks and it will be interesting to see if they can perform on the big stage.

MSF vs ARS pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets. The conditions will be cloudy with no chances of rain or thunderstorms during the match. With no chances of showers coming during the match, both the teams will get to play the full quota of overs

MSF vs ARS live streaming and MSF vs ARS live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 live in India and the MSF vs ARS live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The MSF vs ARS live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. To catch MSF vs ARS live scores, fans can visit the official Twitter handle of European Cricket.

Image: FanCode