ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 MSF Vs BUW Live Stream, Pitch Report, Quarter-final 1 Match Preview

MSC Frankfurt and Bayer Uerdingen Wolves will contest in Match 41 of the ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 which will be played at the Bayern Uerdingen Cricket Ground. The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Friday, May 28. Here are our MSF vs BUW live streaming details, MSF vs BUW pitch report, how to watch FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 live in India and where to catch the MSF vs BUW live scores.

Preview: FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 live game

The group stage matches have been completed and now the focus shifts towards quarter-final matches. The match between MSC Frankfurt and Bayer Uerdingen Wolves is the first quarter-final match of the tournament. While MSC Frankfurt topped Group A, Bayer Uerdingen Wolves finished fourth in Group B. After 8 matches, the Frankfurt team had seven wins and one loss, while the Wolves finished with two wins and five losses while one match ended in no result.

The Frankfurt team played their final two matches of the league stage against VFB Gelsenkirchen and went to win both the match, while the Wolves lost to Bonn Blue Stars in their final group stage match. MSC Frankfurt undoubtedly will be the favorites to win the match, but Wolves will look to surprise their opponents.

MSF vs BUW pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets. Coming to the weather, there will be no rain during the match, which is a piece of good news. Due to no rain interruption, both teams are likely to get a chance to get to play the full quota of overs.

MSF vs BUW live streaming and MSF vs BUW live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 live in India and the MSF vs BUW live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The MSF vs BUW live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For MSF vs BUW live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: FanCode