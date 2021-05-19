ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 MSF Vs KCH Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

MSC Frankfurt and Koln Challengers will contest in Match 9 of the ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 which will be played at the Bayern Uerdingen Cricket Ground. The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Wednesday, May 19. Here are our MSF vs KCH live streaming details, MSF vs KCH pitch report, how to watch FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 live in India and where to catch the MSF vs KCH live scores.

The MSC Frankfurt team are still the table-toppers of the tournament despite being handed their first defeat on Tuesday. They were on a three-match winning streak before the momentum was halted by Aachen Rising Stars. In the doubleheader, Frankfurt beat their opponent in the first match by 10 wickets on Duckworth-Lewis Method. In the second fixture though, Aachen Rising Stars bounced back to beat MSC Frankfurt by 9 wickets. This upcoming match versus Koln Challengers should be an easy walk for the Frankfurt team.

Koln Challengers, on the other hand, are currently at the bottom of the points following their two crushing losses to VFB Gelsenkirchen. They lost the first fixture by 25 runs, while in the second fixture they went down by 29 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis method. The path to climb the points gets a lot tougher as Challengers face MSC Frankfurt in two consecutive matches.

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets. The condition doesn't look good as rain and thunderstorm is expected during the match. With showers coming during the match, both the teams might not get to play the full quota of overs.

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 live in India and the MSF vs KCH live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The MSF vs KCH live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For MSF vs KCH live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

