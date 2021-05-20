ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 MSF Vs VG Live Stream Details, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

MSC Frankfurt and VFB Gelsenkirchen will contest in Match 13 of the ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 which will be played at the Bayern Uerdingen Cricket Ground. The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Thursday, May 20. Here are our MSF vs VG live streaming details, MSF vs VG pitch report, how to watch FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 live in India and where to catch the MSF vs VG live scores.

Preview: FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 live game

The MSC Frankfurt team has had a great run in the tournament so far and are favourites to claim the title. Despite suffering a loss recently, the team continues to keep hold of top spot. They played their previous two matches on Wednesday against Koln Challengers and won both matches by a comfortable margin. They overcame Challengers by 8 wickets in both matches. But the upcoming match versus VFB Gelsenkirchen will not be an easy walk for the Frankfurt team.

VFB Gelsenkirchen, on the other hand, are currently second on the points table and can take the top spot by winning both matches against MSC Frankfurt. They come into this fixture on the back of a loss to Bayer Uerdingen Boosters in their previous match. However, the team have had time to reflect on the shortcoming in the previous match and will look to correct those mistakes against Frankfurt. This should be a fascinating match to watch.

MSF vs VG pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets. Speaking about the weather, there will be intermittent cloud cover but no rain is expected during the match. With no showers coming during the match, both the teams will get to play the full quota of overs.

MSF vs VG live streaming and MSF vs VG live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 live in India and the MSF vs VG live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The MSF vs VG live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For MSF vs VG live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

