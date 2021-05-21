ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 VG Vs ARS Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Aachen Rising Stars and VFB Gelsenkirchen will contest in Match 19 of the ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 which will be played at the Bayern Uerdingen Cricket Ground. The match starts at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) on Friday, May 21. Here are our VG vs ARS live streaming details, VG vs ARS pitch report, how to watch FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 live in India and where to catch the VG vs ARS live scores.

There is not much to separate between two teams when it comes to points on the board. Aachen Rising Stars are currently second on the points table with 8 points, while VFB Gelsenkirchen are a place below them with 6 points on the board. Aachen Rising Stars has four wins and two losses from six matches, while VFB Gelsenkirchen has three wins and three losses from six matches. While VFB Gelsenkirchen will come into the match on the back of a loss to MSC Frankfurt, Aachen Rising Stars won their previous match versus Koln Challengers. This should be a great contest to watch.

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

Speaking about the weather, there will be cloud cover during the match with likely chances of rain. The wind gusts will be around 30 km/h with temperatures hovering around 16 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With chances of rain coming down during the match, both the teams will be hoping to get to play the full quota of overs.

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 live in India and the VG vs ARSlive streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The VG vs ARS live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For VG vs ARS live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

