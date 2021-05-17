ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 VG Vs KCH Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

VFB Gelsenkirchen and Koln Challengers will contest in Match 1 of the ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 which will be played at the Bayern Uerdingen Cricket Ground. The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Monday, May 17. Here are our VG vs KCH live streaming details, VG vs KCH pitch report, how to watch FanCode ECS T10 Prague 2021 live in India and where to catch the VG vs KCH live scores.

Preview: FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 live game

This should be an interesting match to watch between two teams who are making their debut in the tournament. This is also the first match of this year's competition. Both teams will look to make a statement by winning this first match of the competition. Koln Challengers were formed in 2013 and does not boast of much success.

The team, however, cannot be underestimated as they look to make it to the knockout stage in their debut season. VFB Gelsenkirchen, on the other hand, was formed in 2018 with a social group of refugees. However, the team has evolved into a better outfit and is ready to spring in surprise during the tournament.

Speaking about the tournament, 10 top teams have been divided in two groups and will feature in 48 T10 matches for 12 days. Group A will consist of teams like Bayer Uerdingen Boosters, MSC Frankfurt, Aachen Rising Stars, Koln Challengers and VfB Gelsenkirchen. In Group B, the battle will be amongst the teams like Bayer Uerdingen Wolves, Koln CC, Bonn Blue Star, Düsseldorf Blackcaps and DJK SG Solingen.

VG vs KCH pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets. Coming to the weather conditions, despite the cloudy conditions, there will be no chances of rain coming down before the start of the match.

VG vs KCH live streaming and VG vs KCH live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 live in India and the VG vs KCH live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The VG vs KCH live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For VG vs KCH live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: European Cricket / YouTube

