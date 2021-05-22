ECS T10 Krefeld BUW Vs DB Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Bayer Uerdingen Wolves and Dusseldorf Blackcaps will contest in Match 21 of the ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 which will be played at the Bayern Uerdingen Cricket Ground. The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Saturday, May 22. Here is our BUW vs DB Dream11 prediction, BUW vs DB Dream11 team, BUW vs DB best team and BUW vs DB player record.

Preview: FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 live game

Both teams are making their debut in the tournament and so they will be eager to start the tournament on a winning note. This is the first fixture in Group B and Bayer Uerdingen Wolves is the newest team amongst the two. They will enjoy home advantage and will look to make it count. This tournament will be a learning curve for the Wolves as they look to try and get past the group stage.

On the other hand, Dusseldorf Blackcaps are a much experienced and formidable outfit having won eight state championships as well as the German national championship in 2017. This should be a good contest to watch as the Wolves will look to upset Blackcaps. In Group B the battle will be amongst the teams like Bayer Uerdingen Wolves, Koln CC, Bonn Blue Star, Düsseldorf Blackcaps and DJK SG Solingen.

BUW vs DB pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets. Coming to the weather part there will be rain during the match which is not good news for both teams. With showers coming during the match, both teams are unlikely to get to play the full quota of overs.

BUW vs DB live streaming and BUW vs DB live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 live in India and the BUW vs DB live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The BUW vs DB live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For BUW vs DB live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: Fancode