ECS T10 Krefeld BUW Vs DSS Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Bayer Uerdingen Wolves and DJK SG Solingen will contest in Match 25 of the ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 which will be played at the Bayern Uerdingen Cricket Ground. The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Monday, May 24. Here are our BUW vs DSS live streaming details, BUW vs DSS pitch report, how to watch FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 live in India and where to catch the BUW vs DSS live scores.

Preview: FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 live game

Bayer Uerdingen Wolves made a losing start to the tournament and will be desperate to win the first match in the competition. They started their campaign with two matches against Dusseldorf Blackcaps, however, things did not go begin on a bright note. They lost the first match by 18 runs, while in the second match, they went down by 21 runs.

On the other hand, the DJK SG Solingen team is full of emerging talent who are ready to showcase their skills in the ECS tournament. It will be interesting to see if they can perform on the big stage. This should be a good contest to watch as the Wolves look to register their maiden win since they will be well versed with the conditions, while Solingen will look to start the tournament with a win.

BUW vs DSS pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets. Coming to the weather conditions, there will be rain before the start of the match but the conditions will get better as the match progresses. With showers coming before the match, both the teams will be hoping to get to play the full quota of overs.

BUW vs DSS live streaming and BUW vs DSS live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 live in India and the BUW vs DSS live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The BUW vs DSS live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For BUW vs DSS live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

