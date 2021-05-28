ECS T10 Krefeld DB Vs BUB Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Quarter-final 2 Preview

Dusseldorf Blackcaps and Bayer Uerdingen Boosters will contest in Match 42 of the ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 which will be played at the Bayern Uerdingen Cricket Ground. The match starts at 11:00 AM local time (2:30 PM IST) on Friday, May 28. Here are our DB vs BUB live streaming details, DB vs BUB pitch report, how to watch FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 live in India and where to catch the DB vs BUB live scores.

Preview: FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 live game

Coming into the quarter-final stage, Dusseldorf Blackcaps will be full of confidence having topped Group B with seven wins and one loss from 8 matches. They finished the group stage with a win over Bonn Blue Star in both matches. They won the matches by 2 runs and 39 runs respectively. On the other hand, the Boosters will be coming into this match after a long break. They finished their league stage at the 4th spot in Group A.

They won just two matches and lost six in a total of 8 matches played. They played Koln Challengers in their previous fixture in which they won the first match by 52 runs, while in the next fixture they were beaten by their opponent by 5 wickets. This should be a good contest to watch.

DB vs BUB pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets. Coming to the weather, the conditions will be partly sunny with no rain during the match. Due to no rain interruption, both teams are likely to get a chance to get to play the full quota of overs.

DB vs BUB live streaming and DB vs BUB live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 live in India and the DB vs BUB live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The DB vs BUB live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For DB vs BUB live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: FanCode