ECS T10 Krefeld KCC Vs BBS Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Koln CC and Bonn Blue Star will contest in Match 16 of the ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 which will be played at the Bayern Uerdingen Cricket Ground. The match starts at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) on Saturday, May 22. Here are our KCC vs BBS live streaming details, KCC vs BBS pitch report, how to watch FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 live in India and where to catch the KCC vs BBS live scores.

Preview: FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 live game

Both the teams are making their debut in the tournament and so making a winning start will be really important for them with both teams being very evenly matched on paper. Speaking about Koln CC the team has been crowned German champions twice. Also, the team has also emerged victorious in 12 of the last 18 years in the state competition. On the other hand, Bonn Blue Star won the T20 regional championship only last season and will look to repeat the same performance in this tournament as well. It will be interesting to see who gets their maiden ECS victory first.

KCC vs BBS pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

Speaking about the weather there will be rain during the match which could see a reduction in the overs of the match could be called off if the rains don't stop. With chances of showers coming during the match, both the teams might not get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the KCC vs BBS Dream11 prediction.

KCC vs BBS live streaming and KCC vs BBS live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 live in India and the KCC vs BBS live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The KCC vs BBS live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For KCC vs BBS live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.