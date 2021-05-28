ECS T10 Krefeld KCC Vs VG Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Quarter-final 4 Preview

Koln CC and VfB Gelsenkirchen will contest in Match 44 of the ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 which will be played at the Bayern Uerdingen Cricket Ground. The match starts at 3:00 PM local time (6:30 PM IST) on Friday, May 28. Here are our KCC vs VG live streaming details, KCC vs VG pitch report, how to watch FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 live in India and where to catch the KCC vs VG live scores.

Preview: FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 live game

Koln CC failed to get the top spot in Group B following the completion of the league stage fixture. The team finished the second spot after five wins, two losses from 8 matches, while one match was abandoned due to the rain. Koln CC finished the league stage winning both the matches against DJK SG Solingen. They overcame challenges from DJK SG Solingen in both matches winning it by 1 run and 8 wickets respectively.

VfB Gelsenkirchen on the other hand finished third on the Group A points table with four wins and four losses. They played their last league stage fixture against Aachen Rising Stars in which they won one and lost one. They won the first match by 9 wickets before losing the second match by 37 runs. VfB Gelsenkirchen blew hot and cold throughout the tournament but the team will look to provide a stiff test to Koln CC.

KCC vs VG pitch report

Coming to the KCC vs VG pitch report, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets. Coming to the weather condition there will no chance of rain and so both teams will get to play the full quota of overs.

KCC vs VG live streaming and KCC vs VG live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 live in India and the KCC vs VG live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The KCC vs VG live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For KCC vs VG live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: Fancode