ECS T10 Krefeld Live: ARS Vs BUB Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Aachen Rising Stars and Bayer Uerdingen Boosters will contest in Match 11 of the ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 which will be played at the Bayern Uerdingen Cricket Ground. The match starts at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) on Wednesday, May 19. Here are our ARS vs BUB live streaming details, ARS vs BUB pitch report, how to watch FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 live in India and where to catch the ARS vs BUB live scores.

Preview: FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 live game

Aachen Rising Stars have one win and one loss in the tournament so far and both coming against MSC Frankfurt on Tuesday. The campaign got off with a 10-wicket loss to Frankfurt under the Duckworth-Lewis Method, however, in the next match, Stars played really well to register a 9 wicket win. They will look to carry on the winning momentum in the upcoming fixtures as well.

Bayer Uerdingen Boosters, on the other hand, registered their first win by beating VFB Gelsenkirchen in their previous match. They lost the first match of the doubleheader by 9 wickets, before coming back to win the next fixture by 6 wickets. Coming into this match, both teams are equal on points and the winner of both matches will climb the points table.

ARS vs BUB pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets. The weather for this match will be cloudy but with no chance of rain. With rain unlikely to come during the match, both the teams will get to play the full quota of overs.

ARS vs BUB live streaming and ARS vs BUB live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 live in India and the ARS vs BUB live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The ARS vs BUB live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For ARS vs BUB live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

