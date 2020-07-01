ECS T10 Kummerfeld KSV Vs MTV Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

KSV Cricket will face MTV Stallions in the upcoming clash on of ECS T10 Kummerfeld this week. Both the teams are currently sailing in the same boat as they are eyeing their second win of the season. Both the sides are evenly matched on the paper and viewers can expect some tough competition in the last match of the day.

Also Read: ECS T10 St Gallen SGCC Vs WICC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

KSV vs MTV live telecast in India: KSV vs MTV live streaming, ECS T10 Kummerfeld live

The KSV vs MTV live match will not be available to viewers in India However, KSV vs MTV live streaming will be available on Dream11’s FanCode app. The KSV vs MTV live scores will be available on the Twitter handle of European Cricket Series T10 League. The KSV vs MTV live telecast will be shown on the European Cricket Network for viewers outside India. Here are the other KSV vs MTV live streaming details, KSV vs MTV live scores, KSV vs MTV live match details and ECS T10 St Gallen schedule.

Also Read: ECS T10 St Gallen POCC Vs SGCC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

ECS T10 Kummerfeld: KSV vs MTV live streaming

KSV vs MTV live streaming venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia

KSV vs MTV live streaming date: Wednesday, July 1

KSV vs MTV live streaming time: 8 PM IST

Also read: POCC Vs SGCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 St Gallen 2020 Live

ECS T10 Kummerfeld

KSV vs MTV live scores: Pitch and weather report

Based on the happenings on Tuesday, the pitch is expected to favour the batsmen. A score of 80+ is likely to be a safe score for the team batting first.

ECS T10 Kummerfeld

KSV vs MTV live scores: Squads for the KSV vs MTV live match

ECS T10 Kummerfeld: KSV Cricket (KSV)

Syed Zaid-Hasan, Souman Das, Sharaanya Sadarangani, Muhammad Samiullah, Sulaiman Kakar, Sadeequllah Shinwari, Naveed Ahmad, Asad Ahmad Khan, Adhyay Datta, Asad Jan Dawoodkhel, Faisal Bin Mubashar, Saied Sajad Sadat, Partip Datta, Shoaib Azam, Izatullah Dawlatzai, Israr Khan, Mussaddiq Ahmad, Finn Sadarangani, Safiullah Ahmad Zai, Satar Darwesh, Shekib Naibkhel, Masoud Dostkhel, Dilraj Singh, Rezuan Afzal, Sultan Sherzad Shah

ECS T10 Kummerfeld: MTV Stallions (MTV)

Fakhar Ahmed, Masih Shams, Rashad Mehmood, Aziz Ullah Dawodzy, Shafqat Ashraf, Luqman Ahmad, Maroof Sayeed Shah, Ahsan Ashraf, Ahmad Asghar, Ahmed Hamid Wardak, Iftikhar Khan, Ammar Khalid, Ghullam Farooq Amirie, Jeevan Bhatt, Shekhar Patra, Mohamat Jalil, Hammad Khan, Abdullah Khan, Alexander Knapman, Naill Perfect, Giriraj Manoharan

Also Read: ECS T10 St Gallen OLCC Vs POCC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

KSV vs MTV live scores: Predicted playing XI

KSV Cricket : Syed Zaid-Hasan (WK), Asad Ahmad Khan, Muhammad Samiullah, Safiullah Ahmad Zai, Israr Khan, Masoud Dostkhel, Sultan Sherzad Shah, Faisal Bin Mubashar, Izatullah Dawlatzai, Shekib Naibkhel, Naveed Ahmad

: Syed Zaid-Hasan (WK), Asad Ahmad Khan, Muhammad Samiullah, Safiullah Ahmad Zai, Israr Khan, Masoud Dostkhel, Sultan Sherzad Shah, Faisal Bin Mubashar, Izatullah Dawlatzai, Shekib Naibkhel, Naveed Ahmad MTV Stallions: Fakhar Ahmed (WK), Masih Shams, Rashad Mehmood, Aziz Ullah Dawodzy, Shafqat Ashraf, Luqman Ahmad, Maroof Sayeed Shah, Ahsan Ashraf, Ahmad Asghar, Ahmed Hamid Wardak, Iftikhar Khan

(Cover image source: European Cricket Facebook)