ECS T10 Kummerfeld FDF Vs SCE Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

SG Findorff EV (FDF) will square off against SC Europa Cricket (SCE) in the first league match of the day in the ECS T10 Kummerfeld on Thursday, July 2. The FDF vs SCE live match will be played at the Kummerfeld Sports Verein in Kummerfeld, Germany. Here are the FDF vs SCE live streaming details, FDF vs SCE live telecast in India details, FDF vs SCE live match details and where to catch the FDF vs SCE live scores.

FDF vs SCE live streaming: FDF vs SCE weather and pitch report

As per AccuWeather, the weather conditions will be cloudy along with thunderstorm during the FDF vs SCE live match and the pitch is expected to help the bowlers get decent bounce and movement. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and make the best use of the conditions. An average score of 103 can be defendable.

FDF vs SCE live scores: FDF vs SCE live telecast in India and FDF vs SCE live streaming details

The FDF vs SCE live telecast in India will not be available to viewers, but fans can still enjoy the FDF vs SCE live streaming of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld by logging onto Dream11 Sport's FanCode App to watch each ball of the FDF vs SCE live match. The ECS T10 Kummerfeld FDF vs SCE live streaming will begin at 12:30 PM IST. For the ECS T10 Kummerfeld FDF vs SCE live scores, fans can visit Cricket Germany's Twitter page.

ECS T10 Kummerfeld FDF vs SCE live scores: Squad updates

ECS T10 Kummerfeld FDF vs SCE live scores: Squad updates: FDF

G Amirie, S Patra, A Wardak, I Khan, M Jalil, G Manoharan, A Knapman, N Perfect, A Khan, H Khan, F Ahmed, M Shams, A Asghar, M Shah, A Dawodzy, R Mehmood, S Ashraf, A Ashraf, L Ahmad, A. Khalid, J. Bhatt

ECS T10 Kummerfeld FDF vs SCE live scores: Squad updates: SCE

I Amini, M Muhammad, S Darwesh, W Amini, M Herath, M Khan Jr, R Khan, A Sharma, D Khan Aryubi, H Shinwari, I Zazai, U Farooq, B Shinwari, D Rana, I Khan Jr, S Ahmad, V Thakar, G Akbar Dargey, A Soni, A Wajid Khan

