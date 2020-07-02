ECS T10 Kummerfeld FDF Vs VFB Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

SG Findorff EV (FDF) will take on VFB Fallersleben (VFB) in the league match of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld on Thursday, July 2. The FDF vs VFB live match will be played at the Kummerfeld Sports Verein in Kummerfeld, Germany. Here are the FDF vs VFB live streaming details, FDF vs VFB live telecast in India details, FDF vs VFB live match details and where to catch the FDF vs VFB live scores.

FDF vs VFB live streaming: FDF vs VFB weather and pitch report

As per AccuWeather, the weather conditions will be cloudy during the FDF vs VFB live match and the pitch is expected to help the bowlers get decent bounce and movement. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and make the best use of the conditions. A score between 60-75 can be defendable.

FDF vs VFB live scores: FDF vs VFB live telecast in India and FDF vs VFB live streaming details

The FDF vs VFB live telecast in India will not be available to viewers, but fans can still enjoy the FDF vs VFB live streaming of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld by logging onto Dream11 Sport's FanCode App to watch each ball of the FDF vs VFB live match. The ECS T10 Kummerfeld FDF vs VFB live streaming will begin at 3:00 PM IST. For the ECS T10 Kummerfeld FDF vs VFB live scores, fans can visit Cricket Germany's Twitter page.

ECS T10 Kummerfeld FDF vs VFB live scores: Squad updates

ECS T10 Kummerfeld FDF vs VFB live scores: Squad updates: FDF

G Amirie, S Patra, A Wardak, I Khan, M Jalil, G Manoharan, A Knapman, N Perfect, A Khan, H Khan , F Ahmed,M Shams, A Asghar, M Shah, A Dawodzy, R Mehmood, S Ashraf, A Ashraf, L Ahmad, A. Khalid, J. Bhatt.

ECS T10 Kummerfeld FDF vs VFB live scores: Squad updates: VFB

S Kannan, R Kaul, S Jan, A Tomar, K Bolla, S Vasisth, S Kumar, V Shetye, J Siddiaha, Y Sajikumar Pai, M Badhe, S Siddiqui, K Deshpande and R Chandra.

ECS T10 Kummerfeld FDF vs VFB probable playing XIs

ECS T10 Kummerfeld FDF vs VFB probable playing XIs: FDF

F Ahmed, R Mahmood, A Ullah, S Ashraf, L Ahmad, A Wardak, I Khan, A Khalid, G Farooq Amirie, A Khan and A Knapman.

ECS T10 Kummerfeld FDF vs VFB probable playing XIs: VFB

S Kannan, S Jan, A Tomar, K Bolla, S Vasisth, S Kumar, J Siddaiaha, Y Pai, M Badhe, S Siddiqui and K Deshpande.

(IMAGE: EUROPEAN CRICKET / INSTAGRAM)