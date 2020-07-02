ECS T10 Kummerfeld KSV Vs FDF Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

KSV Cricket (KSV) will take on SG Findorff EV (FDF) in the second match of the day in the ECS T10 Kummerfeld on Thursday, July 2. The KSV vs FDF live match will be played at the Kummerfeld Sports Verein in Kummerfeld, Germany. Here are the KSV vs FDF live streaming details, KSV vs FDF live telecast in India details, KSV vs FDF live match details and where to catch the KSV vs FDF live scores.

KSV vs FDF live streaming: KSV vs FDF weather and pitch report

As per AccuWeather, the weather conditions will be cloudy during the KSV vs FDF live match and the pitch is expected to help the bowlers get decent bounce and movement. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and make the best use of the conditions. A score between 60-75 can be defendable.

KSV vs FDF live scores: KSV vs FDF live telecast in India and KSV vs FDF live streaming details

The KSV vs FDF live telecast in India will not be available to viewers, but fans can still enjoy the KSV vs FDF live streaming of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld by logging onto Dream11 Sport's FanCode App to watch each ball of the KSV vs FDF live match. The ECS T10 Kummerfeld KSV vs FDF live streaming will begin at 3:00 PM IST. For the ECS T10 Kummerfeld KSV vs FDF live scores, fans can visit Cricket Germany's Twitter page.

ECS T10 Kummerfeld KSV vs FDF live scores: Squad updates

ECS T10 Kummerfeld KSV vs FDF live scores squad updates: KSV

S Shinwari, S Kakar, N Ahmad, J Dawoodkhel, P Datta, A Datta, S Das, S Sadarangani, I Khan, M Ahmad, F Sadarangani, S Naibkhel, S Sherzad Shah, S Darwesh, M Dostkhel, D Singh, R Afzan , S Zaid-Hasan, M Samiullah, A Ahmad Khan, F Bin Mubashar, S Sajad Sadat, S Azam, I Dawalatzai, S Ahmad Zai.

ECS T10 Kummerfeld KSV vs FDF live scores squad updates: FDF

G Amirie, S Patra, A Wardak, I Khan, M Jalil, G Manoharan, A Knapman, N Perfect, A Khan, H Khan , F Ahmed,M Shams, A Asghar, M Shah, A Dawodzy, R Mehmood, S Ashraf, A Ashraf, L Ahmad, A. Khalid, J. Bhatt

