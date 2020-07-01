ECS T10 Kummerfeld MTV Vs SCE Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

MTV Stallions (MTV) will take on SC Europa Cricket (SCE) in the 11th match of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld tournament on Wednesday, July 1. The MTV vs SCE live match will be played at the Kummerfeld Sports Verein in Kummerfeld, Germany. Here is the MTV vs SCE live streaming details, MTV vs SCE live telecast in India details, MTV vs SCE live match details and where to catch the MTV vs SCE live scores.

ECS T10 Kummerfeld MTV Vs SCE live streaming preview

Both the teams come into the game with a win and a loss each. The MTV vs SCE live match is one of the most anticipated matches of the ECS T10 Kummerfield tournament. While SCE played both their games on Tuesday, MTV comes into the MTV vs SCE live match with a day’s rest. Both the teams are looking to secure a top-four finish and the MTV vs SCE live match looks to be a close contest.

MTV vs SCE live streaming: ECS T10 Kummerfield weather and pitch report

According to AccuWeather, the MTV vs SCE live match will be played in overcast conditions. The threat of rain will be prevalent throughout the game. As far as the pitch is concerned, the pitch being used for the MTV vs SCE live match has proved to be a decent one for the batsmen.

The pitch has produced some high scoring encounters between the teams throughout the ECS T10 Kummerfield tournament till now. For the bowlers, the pitch is expected suit pacers much more as compared to spinners.

MTV vs SCE live scores: MTV vs SCE live telecast in India and MTV vs SCE live streaming details

Follow live the CF Ten10 season opener on the ECN YouTube channel via this link:https://t.co/TRcbEkVFsM



Do join us, comment on the feed and enjoy the 5 matches on show. It promises to be a cracking day! #krikettiäkaikille 🇫🇮🏏 — Cricket Finland (@CricketFinland) June 7, 2020

The MTV vs SCE live telecast in India will not be available to viewers, but fans can still enjoy the MTV vs SCE live streaming of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld by logging onto Dream11 Sport's FanCode App to watch each ball of the MTV vs SCE live match. The ECS T10 Kummerfeld MTV vs SCE live streaming will begin at 5:30 PM IST. For the ECS T10 Kummerfeld MTV vs SCE live scores, fans can visit Cricket Germany's Twitter page.

ECS T10 Kummerfeld MTV vs SCE live scores: Squad updates

ECS T10 Kummerfeld MTV vs SCE live scores: Squad updates: MTV

V Vijayan, K Wazeri, B Singh-Sehgal, M Ahmadi, A Amarkhil, I Yakoob-Ali, M Mohammad, S Amarkhel, Z Orya, P Singh-Bhandari, K Yalamanchili, I Khalid, H Shah, P Desai , S Sanka, S Tumpara, A Ahmadi, M Faruq-Arabzai, B Prajapati, S Kurukkal, D Tandon , S Putta-Motilal, P Potharlanka, G Singh-Rathore, B Orya, S Islam, P Singh, W Orya, S Singh, F Azmi, E Moman, U Gadiraju, G Atiq-Ali.

ECS T10 Kummerfeld MTV vs SCE live scores: Squad updates: SCE

I Amini, M Muhammad, S Darwesh, W Amini, M Herath, M Khan Jr, R Khan, A Sharma, D Khan Aryubi, H Shinwari, I Zazai, U Farooq, B Shinwari, D Rana, I Khan Jr, S Ahmad, V Thakar, G Akbar Dargey, A Soni, A Wajid Khan.

