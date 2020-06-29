ECS T10 Kummerfeld PSV Vs FDF Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

PSV Hann Munden (PSV) take on SG Findorff EV (FDF) in the ECS T10 Kummerfeld on Monday, June 29, 2020. The PSV vs FDF match will be played at Kummerfeld Sports Verein in Kummerfeld and will start at 5:30 PM IST. Here are the details regarding where to catch the PSV vs FDF live scores, PSV vs FDF live streaming, PSV vs FDF live match, PSV vs FDF live telecast in India and other details of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld League.

ECS T10 Kummerfeld League

The PSV vs FDF live telecast in India will not be available to viewers. However, the PSV vs FDF live streaming will be available on Dream11’s FanCode app. The PSV vs FDF live scores will be available on the official Twitter handle of the European Cricket Series T10 League. The PSV vs FDF live streaming/telecast will be shown on the European Cricket Network for viewers outside India. Here are the other PSV vs FDF live streaming details, PSV vs FDF live scores, PSV vs FDF live match details and ECS T10 Kummerfeld League updates.

ECS T10 Kummerfeld League schedule: PSV vs FDF live streaming; PSV vs FDF live scores

Venue: Kummerfeld Sports Verein in Kummerfeld

PSV vs FDF live streaming date: Monday, June 29, 2020

PSV vs FDF live streaming time: 5:30 PM IST

ECS T10 League PSV vs FDF live scores: Pitch and weather report

The pitch in Germany is on the slower side in terms of scoring runs, making a score of 70-80 defendable. According to AccuWeather, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy on Monday. The forecast also suggests showers during the day which could be a concern to the scheduled ECS T10 Kummerfeld fixtures on the day.

ECS T10 Kummerfeld League

PSV vs FDF live scores: Squads for the PSV vs FDF live match

ECS T10 Kummerfeld League - PSV squad: S Islam, P Singh, E Moman, U Gadiraju, P Potharlanka, W Orya, G Atiq-Ali, P Singh-Bhandari, V Vijayan, H Shah, M Faruq-Arabzai, S Putta-Motilal, K Wazeri, S Singh, M Mohammad, P Desai, S Sanka, S Tumpara, A Ahmadi, M Ahmadi, A Amarkhil, I Yakoob-Ali, B Orya, B Prajapati, S Kurukkal, D Tandon, S Amarkhel, Z Orya, F Azmi, G Singh-Rathore, B Singh-Sehgal, K Yalamanchili, I Khalid.

ECS T10 Kummerfeld League - FDF squad: Adeel Ahmad, Amanullah Sharifi, Amin Zadran, Gulraiz Mustafa, Matiullah Yousafzai, Nasir Rustamkheil, Royal Sotra, Wahid Muhammad, Sajid Jaberkhel, Nader Khan Rahmany, Omedullah Safi, Awal Khan Safi, Sardar Wali Kakar, Zaheer Khan Jamali, Imran Hafiz, Kamran Niasi, Vinod Joshi, Junaid Javed.

Image Courtesy: European Cricket Facebook