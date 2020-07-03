ECS T10 Kummerfeld PSV Vs KSV Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, 1st SF Preview

PSV Hann Munden (PSV) will square off against KSV Cricket (KSV) in the first semi-final match of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld on Friday, July 3. The PSV vs KSV live match will be played at the Kummerfeld Sports Verein in Kummerfeld, Germany. Here are the PSV vs KSV live streaming details, PSV vs KSV live telecast in India details, PSV vs KSV live match details and where to catch the PSV vs KSV live scores.

Also Read: Sam Curran Undergoes COVID-19 Test

PSV vs KSV live streaming: PSV vs KSV weather and pitch report

As per AccuWeather, the weather conditions will be cloudy along with thunderstorm during the PSV vs KSV live match and the pitch is expected to help the bowlers get decent bounce and movement. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and make the best use of the conditions. An average score of 103 can be defendable.

Also Read: England Players To Carry Black Lives Matter Logo On Shirts During Test Series Against WI

PSV vs KSV live scores: PSV vs KSV live telecast in India and PSV vs KSV live streaming details

The PSV vs KSV live telecast in India will not be available to viewers, but fans can still enjoy the PSV vs KSV live streaming of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld by logging onto Dream11 Sport's FanCode App to watch each ball of the PSV vs KSV live match. The ECS T10 Kummerfeld PSV vs KSV live streaming will begin at 12:30 PM IST. For the ECS T10 Kummerfeld PSV vs KSV live scores, fans can visit Cricket Germany's Twitter page.

Also Read: BCCI Vs Shashank Manohar: Timeline Of Cricket's Long-time Rivalry Off The Field

ECS T10 Kummerfeld PSV vs KSV live scores: Squad updates

ECS T10 Kummerfeld PSV vs KSV live scores: Squad updates: PSV

N Rustamkheil, A Sharifi, K Niasi, S Jaberkhel, A Khan-Safi, W Muhammad, Z Khan-Jamali, J Javed, O Safi, R Sotra, A Ahmad, S Wali-Kakar, I Hafiz, V Joshi, M Yousafzai, G Mustafa, N Khan-Rahmany, A Zadran

Also Read: Piyush Chawla Says Dhoni 'didn't Look Rusty' At CSK Camp, Calls Him A 'great Captain'

ECS T10 Kummerfeld PSV vs KSV live scores: Squad updates: KSV

S Shinwari, S Kakar, N Ahmad, J Dawoodkhel, P Datta, A Datta, S Das, S Sadarangani, I Khan, M Ahmad, F Sadarangani, S Naibkhel, S Sherzad Shah, S Darwesh, M Dostkhel, D Singh, R Afzan , S Zaid-Hasan, M Samiullah, A Ahmad Khan, F Bin Mubashar, S Sajad Sadat, S Azam, I Dawalatzai, S Ahmad Zai.

(IMAGE: EUROPEAN CRICKET/ INSTAGRAM)