ECS T10 Kummerfeld SCE Vs KSV Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

SC Europa Cricket (SCE) will take on KSV Cricket (KSV) in the first league match of the day in the ECS T10 Kummerfeld on Wednesday, July 1. The SCE vs KSV live match will be played at the Kummerfeld Sports Verein in Kummerfeld, Germany. Here are the SCE vs KSV live streaming details, SCE vs KSV live telecast in India details, SCE vs KSV live match details and where to catch the SCE vs KSV live scores.

Also Read: Hussey Backs Rohit Sharma To Taste Success In Australia, Tackle Menacing Bowling Attack

SCE vs KSV live streaming: SCE vs KSV weather and pitch report

As per AccuWeather, the weather conditions will be cloudy during the SCE vs KSV live match and the pitch is expected to help the bowlers get decent bounce and movement. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and make the best use of the conditions. A score between 60-75 can be defendable.

Also Read: Lanka Police Questions De Silva Over 2011 World Cup Final Fixing Allegation

SCE vs KSV live scores: SCE vs KSV live telecast in India and SCE vs KSV live streaming details

The SCE vs KSV live telecast in India will not be available to viewers, but fans can still enjoy the SCE vs KSV live streaming of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld by logging onto Dream11 Sport's FanCode App to watch each ball of the SCE vs KSV live match. The ECS T10 Kummerfeld SCE vs KSV live streaming will begin at 12:30 PM IST. For the ECS T10 Kummerfeld SCE vs KSV live scores, fans can visit Cricket Germany's Twitter page.

Also Read: Mahela Jayawardene Reveals Who Was The Better Spinner Among Shane Warne And Muralitharan

ECS T10 Kummerfeld SCE vs KSV live scores: Squad updates

ECS T10 Kummerfeld SCE vs KSV live scores: Squad updates: SCE

I Amini, M Muhammad, S Darwesh, W Amini, M Herath, M Khan Jr, R Khan, A Sharma, D Khan Aryubi, H Shinwari, I Zazai, U Farooq, B Shinwari, D Rana, I Khan Jr, S Ahmad, V Thakar, G Akbar Dargey, A Soni, A Wajid Khan.

Also Read: Off-field Activities Not New In Pakistan: Kamran Defends Brother Umar; Cites Inzi, Shoaib

ECS T10 Kummerfeld SCE vs KSV live scores: Squad updates: KSV

S Shinwari, S Kakar, N Ahmad, J Dawoodkhel, P Datta, A Datta, S Das, S Sadarangani, I Khan, M Ahmad, F Sadarangani, S Naibkhel, S Sherzad Shah, S Darwesh, M Dostkhel, D Singh, R Afzan , S Zaid-Hasan, M Samiullah, A Ahmad Khan, F Bin Mubashar, S Sajad Sadat, S Azam, I Dawalatzai, S Ahmad Zai.

(IMAGE: EUROPEAN CRICKET / INSTAGRAM)