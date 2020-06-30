ECS T10 Kummerfeld VFB Vs SCE Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

VFB Fallersleben (VFB) will square off against SC Europa Cricket (SCE) in the league match of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld on Tuesday, June 30. The VFB vs SCE live match will be played at the Kummerfeld Sports Verein in Kummerfeld, Germany. Here are the VFB vs SCE live streaming details, VFB vs SCE live telecast in India details, VFB vs SCE live match details and where to catch the VFB vs SCE live scores.

VFB vs SCE live streaming: VFB vs SCE weather and pitch report

As per AccuWeather, the weather conditions will be cloudy along with chances of the rain interrupting the VFB vs SCE live match. The pitch is expected to help the bowlers get decent bounce and movement. Bowling first, therefore, will be good choice upon winning the toss.

VFB vs SCE live scores: VFB vs SCE live telecast in India and VFB vs SCE live streaming details

The VFB vs SCE live telecast in India will not be available to viewers, but fans can still enjoy the VFB vs SCE live streaming of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld by logging onto Dream11 Sport's FanCode App to watch each ball of the VFB vs SCE live match. The ECS T10 Kummerfeld VFB vs SCE live streaming will begin at 5:30 PM IST. For the ECS T10 Kummerfeld VFB vs SCE live scores, fans can visit Cricket Germany's Twitter page.

ECS T10 Kummerfeld VFB vs SCE live scores: Squad updates

ECS T10 Kummerfeld VFB vs SCE live scores: Squad updates: VFB

S Kannan, R Kaul, S Jan, A Tomar, K Bolla, S Vasisth, S Kumar, V Shetye, J Siddiaha, Y Sajikumar Pai, M Badhe, S Siddiqui, K Deshpande and R Chandra

ECS T10 Kummerfeld VFB vs SCE live scores: Squad updates: SCE

I Amini, M Muhammad, S Darwesh, W Amini, M Herath, M Khan Jr, R Khan, A Sharma, D Khan Aryubi, H Shinwari, I Zazai, U Farooq, B Shinwari, D Rana, I Khan Jr, S Ahmad, V Thakar, G Akbar Dargey, A Soni, A Wajid Khan.

ECS T10 Kummerfeld VFB vs SCE live match probable playing XIs

ECS T10 Kummerfeld VFB vs SCE live match probable playing XIs: VFB

S Jan, S Kannan, K Deshpande, J Siddiaha, S Kumar, S Siddiqui, M Badhe, S Vasisth, K Bolla, R Kaul and V Shetye

ECS T10 Kummerfeld VFB vs SCE live match probable playing XIs: SCE

S Darwesh, D Khan Aryubi, H Shinwari, I Zazai, M Muhammad, M Khan Jr, S Ahmed, A Wajid Khan, G Akbar Dargey, D Rana and W Amini

(IMAGE: BERLIN CRICKET CLUB / TWITTER)