ECS T10 Kummerfeld VFB Vs SCE Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

VFB Fallersleben (VFB) will square off against SC Europa Cricket (SCE) in the league match of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld on Tuesday, June 30. The VFB vs SCE live match will be played at the Kummerfeld Sports Verein in Kummerfeld, Germany. Here are the VFB vs SCE live streaming details, VFB vs SCE live telecast in India details, VFB vs SCE live match details and where to catch the VFB vs SCE live scores.
As per AccuWeather, the weather conditions will be cloudy along with chances of the rain interrupting the VFB vs SCE live match. The pitch is expected to help the bowlers get decent bounce and movement. Bowling first, therefore, will be good choice upon winning the toss.
The VFB vs SCE live telecast in India will not be available to viewers, but fans can still enjoy the VFB vs SCE live streaming of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld by logging onto Dream11 Sport's FanCode App to watch each ball of the VFB vs SCE live match. The ECS T10 Kummerfeld VFB vs SCE live streaming will begin at 5:30 PM IST. For the ECS T10 Kummerfeld VFB vs SCE live scores, fans can visit Cricket Germany's Twitter page.
S Kannan, R Kaul, S Jan, A Tomar, K Bolla, S Vasisth, S Kumar, V Shetye, J Siddiaha, Y Sajikumar Pai, M Badhe, S Siddiqui, K Deshpande and R Chandra
I Amini, M Muhammad, S Darwesh, W Amini, M Herath, M Khan Jr, R Khan, A Sharma, D Khan Aryubi, H Shinwari, I Zazai, U Farooq, B Shinwari, D Rana, I Khan Jr, S Ahmad, V Thakar, G Akbar Dargey, A Soni, A Wajid Khan.
S Jan, S Kannan, K Deshpande, J Siddiaha, S Kumar, S Siddiqui, M Badhe, S Vasisth, K Bolla, R Kaul and V Shetye
S Darwesh, D Khan Aryubi, H Shinwari, I Zazai, M Muhammad, M Khan Jr, S Ahmed, A Wajid Khan, G Akbar Dargey, D Rana and W Amini
(IMAGE: BERLIN CRICKET CLUB / TWITTER)