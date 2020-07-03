ECS T10 Kummerfeld MTV Vs FDF Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

MTV Stallions (MTV) will square off against SG Findorff EV (FDF) in the second semi-final of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld on Friday, July 3. The MTV vs FDF live match will be played at the Kummerfeld Sports Verein in Kummerfeld, Germany. Here are the MTV vs FDF live streaming details, MTV vs FDF live telecast in India details, MTV vs FDF live match details and where to catch the MTV vs FDF live scores.

Also Read: ECS T10 Kummerfeld PSV Vs KSV Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, 1st SF Preview

MTV vs FDF live streaming: MTV vs FDF weather and pitch report

As per AccuWeather, the weather conditions are expected to be cloudy along with a thunderstorm during the MTV vs FDF live match and the pitch is expected to help the bowlers get decent bounce and movement. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and make the best use of the conditions. An average score of 103 is likely to be defendable.

Also Read: MTV Vs FDF Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Kummerfeld Live

MTV vs FDF live scores: MTV vs FDF live telecast in India and MTV vs FDF live streaming details

The MTV vs FDF live telecast in India will not be available to viewers, but fans can still enjoy the MTV vs FDF live streaming of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld by logging onto Dream11 Sport's FanCode App to watch each ball of the MTV vs FDF live match. The ECS T10 Kummerfeld MTV vs FDF live streaming will begin at 3 PM IST. For the ECS T10 Kummerfeld MTV vs FDF live scores, fans can visit Cricket Germany's Twitter page.

Also Read: PSV Vs KSV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Kummerfeld Live Game Info

ECS T10 Kummerfeld MTV vs FDF live scores: Squad updates

ECS T10 Kummerfeld MTV vs FDF live scores: Squad updates: MTV

V Vijayan, K Wazeri, B Singh-Sehgal, M Ahmadi, A Amarkhil, I Yakoob-Ali, M Mohammad, S Amarkhel, Z Orya, P Singh-Bhandari, K Yalamanchili, I Khalid, H Shah, P Desai , S Sanka, S Tumpara, A Ahmadi, M Faruq-Arabzai, B Prajapati, S Kurukkal, D Tandon , S Putta-Motilal, P Potharlanka, G Singh-Rathore, B Orya, S Islam, P Singh, W Orya, S Singh, F Azmi, E Moman, U Gadiraju, G Atiq-Ali

Also Read: Harbhajan Singh Becomes First Indian To Take Test Hat-trick In 2001; Watch Video

ECS T10 Kummerfeld MTV vs FDF live scores: Squad updates: FDF

G Amirie, S Patra, A Wardak, I Khan, M Jalil, G Manoharan, A Knapman, N Perfect, A Khan, H Khan, F Ahmed, M Shams, A Asghar, M Shah, A Dawodzy, R Mehmood, S Ashraf, A Ashraf, L Ahmad, A. Khalid, J. Bhatt

Cover Image Courtesy: European Cricket Instagram