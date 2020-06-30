ECS T10 Kummerfeld PSV Vs SCE Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

PSV Hann Munden (PSV) will square off against SC Europa Cricket (SCE) in the league match of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld on Tuesday, June 30. The PSV vs SCE live match will be played at the Kummerfeld Sports Verein in Kummerfeld, Germany. Here are the PSV vs SCE live streaming details, VFB vs KSV live telecast in India details, PSV vs SCE live match details and where to catch the PSV vs SCE live scores.

Also Read: PSV Vs SCE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Kummerfeld Live

PSV vs SCE live streaming: PSV vs SCE weather and pitch report

As per AccuWeather, the weather conditions will be cloudy along with chances of the rain interrupting the VFB vs KSV live match. The pitch is expected to help the bowlers get decent bounce and movement. Bowling first, therefore, will be good choice upon winning the toss.

Also Read: R Ashwin Brutally Trolls David Warner After TikTok Gets Banned By Indian Government

PSV vs SCE live scores: PSV vs SCE live telecast in India and PSV vs SCE live streaming details

The PSV vs SCE live telecast in India will not be available to viewers, but fans can still enjoy the PSV vs SCE live streaming of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld by logging onto Dream11 Sport's FanCode App to watch each ball of the PSV vs SCE live match. The ECS T10 Kummerfeld PSV vs SCE live streaming will begin at 2:30 PM IST. For the ECS T10 Kummerfeld PSV vs SCE live scores, fans can visit Cricket Germany's Twitter page.

Also Read: Stokes Confident Of Remaining Himself If Named As Skipper, Vows To Take The Positive Route

ECS T10 Kummerfeld PSV vs SCE live scores: Squad updates

ECS T10 Kummerfeld PSV vs SCE live scores: Squad updates: PSV full squad

N Rustamkheil, A Sharifi, K Niasi, S Jaberkhel, A Khan-Safi, W Muhammad, Z Khan-Jamali, J Javed, O Safi, R Sotra, A Ahmad, S Wali-Kakar, I Hafiz, V Joshi, M Yousafzai, G Mustafa, N Khan-Rahmany, A Zadran

Also Read: Schumacher's Ferrari Beats Ponting's Australia In 'Sports Most Dominant Of 21st Century'

ECS T10 Kummerfeld PSV vs SCE live scores: Squad updates: SCE full squad

I Amini, M Muhammad, S Darwesh, W Amini, M Herath, M Khan Jr, R Khan, A Sharma, D Khan Aryubi, H Shinwari, I Zazai, U Farooq, B Shinwari, D Rana, I Khan Jr, S Ahmad, V Thakar, G Akbar Dargey, A Soni, A Wajid Khan.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Germany Cricket Twitter)