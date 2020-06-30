ECS T10 Kummerfeld PSV Vs VFB Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

PSV Hann Munden (PSV) take on VFB Fallersleben in the ECS T10 Kummerfeld on Tuesday, June 30. The PSV vs VFB match will be played at Kummerfeld Sports Verein in Kummerfeld and will start at 8 PM IST. Here are the details regarding where to catch the PSV vs VFB live scores, PSV vs VFB live streaming, PSV vs VFB live match, PSV vs VFB live telecast in India and other details of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld League.

ECS T10 Kummerfeld League

PSV vs VFB live streaming details

🇩🇪🏏 LIVE CRICKET! WATCH LIVE 👉 https://t.co/XcSIwRw4nL @Dream11 European Cricket Series Kummerfeld 🇩🇪

*FIRST OF FOUR LIVE MATCHES TODAY FROM GERMANY*

VFB Fallersleben vs KSV Cricket @Cricket_Germany

*also available @FanCode 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/VM5ciniXq1 — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) June 30, 2020

The PSV vs VFB live telecast in India will not be available to viewers. However, the PSV vs VFB live streaming will be available on Dream11’s FanCode app. The PSV vs VFB live scores will be available on the official Twitter handle of the European Cricket Series T10 League. The PSV vs VFB live telecast will be shown on the European Cricket Network for viewers outside India. Here are the other PSV vs VFB live streaming details, PSV vs VFB live scores, PSV vs VFB live match details and ECS T10 Kummerfeld League updates.

ECS T10 Kummerfeld League schedule: PSV vs VFB live streaming; PSV vs VFB live scores

Venue: Kummerfeld Sports Verein in Kummerfeld

PSV vs VFB live streaming date: Tuesday, June 30

PSV vs VFB live streaming time: 8 PM IST

ECS T10 League PSV vs VFB live scores: Pitch and weather report

The pitch at the venue is on the slower side in terms of scoring runs, making a score of 70-80 defendable. According to AccuWeather, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy for the day. The forecast also suggests showers, which could be a concern to the scheduled ECS T10 Kummerfeld fixtures on the day.

ECS T10 Kummerfeld League

PSV vs VFB live scores: Squads for the PSV vs VFB live match

ECS T10 Kummerfeld League - PSV squad: N Rustamkheil, A Sharifi, K Niasi, S Jaberkhel, A Khan-Safi, W Muhammad, Z Khan-Jamali, J Javed, O Safi, R Sotra, A Ahmad, S Wali-Kakar, I Hafiz, V Joshi, M Yousafzai, G Mustafa, N Khan-Rahmany, A Zadran.

ECS T10 Kummerfeld League - FDF squad: S Kannan, R Kaul, S Jan, A Tomar, K Bolla, S Vasisth, S Kumar, V Shetye, J Siddiaha, Y Sajikumar Pai, M Badhe, S Siddiqui, K Deshpande and R Chandra.

Image Courtesy: European Cricket Facebook