ECS T10 Kummerfeld PSV Vs VFB Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

PSV Hann Munden (PSV) take on VFB Fallersleben in the ECS T10 Kummerfeld on Tuesday, June 30. The PSV vs VFB match will be played at Kummerfeld Sports Verein in Kummerfeld and will start at 8 PM IST. Here are the details regarding where to catch the PSV vs VFB live scores, PSV vs VFB live streaming, PSV vs VFB live match, PSV vs VFB live telecast in India and other details of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld League.
🇩🇪🏏 LIVE CRICKET! WATCH LIVE 👉 https://t.co/XcSIwRw4nL @Dream11 European Cricket Series Kummerfeld 🇩🇪— European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) June 30, 2020
*FIRST OF FOUR LIVE MATCHES TODAY FROM GERMANY*
VFB Fallersleben vs KSV Cricket @Cricket_Germany
*also available @FanCode 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/VM5ciniXq1
The PSV vs VFB live telecast in India will not be available to viewers. However, the PSV vs VFB live streaming will be available on Dream11’s FanCode app. The PSV vs VFB live scores will be available on the official Twitter handle of the European Cricket Series T10 League. The PSV vs VFB live telecast will be shown on the European Cricket Network for viewers outside India. Here are the other PSV vs VFB live streaming details, PSV vs VFB live scores, PSV vs VFB live match details and ECS T10 Kummerfeld League updates.
Venue: Kummerfeld Sports Verein in Kummerfeld
PSV vs VFB live streaming date: Tuesday, June 30
PSV vs VFB live streaming time: 8 PM IST
The pitch at the venue is on the slower side in terms of scoring runs, making a score of 70-80 defendable. According to AccuWeather, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy for the day. The forecast also suggests showers, which could be a concern to the scheduled ECS T10 Kummerfeld fixtures on the day.
ECS T10 Kummerfeld League - PSV squad: N Rustamkheil, A Sharifi, K Niasi, S Jaberkhel, A Khan-Safi, W Muhammad, Z Khan-Jamali, J Javed, O Safi, R Sotra, A Ahmad, S Wali-Kakar, I Hafiz, V Joshi, M Yousafzai, G Mustafa, N Khan-Rahmany, A Zadran.
ECS T10 Kummerfeld League - FDF squad: S Kannan, R Kaul, S Jan, A Tomar, K Bolla, S Vasisth, S Kumar, V Shetye, J Siddiaha, Y Sajikumar Pai, M Badhe, S Siddiqui, K Deshpande and R Chandra.
