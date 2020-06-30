ECS T10 Kummerfeld VFB Vs KSV Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

Quick links:
VFB Fallersleben (VFB) will square off against KSV Cricket (KSV) in the league match of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld on Tuesday, June 30. The VFB vs KSV live match will be played at the Kummerfeld Sports Verein in Kummerfeld, Germany. Here are the VFB vs KSV live streaming details, VFB vs KSV live telecast in India details, VFB vs KSV live match details and where to catch the VFB vs KSV live scores.
As per AccuWeather, the weather conditions will be cloudy during the VFB vs KSV live match and the pitch is expected to help the bowlers get decent bounce and movement. However, batting first would be the ideal choice upon winning the toss.
The VFB vs KSV live telecast in India will not be available to viewers, but fans can still enjoy the VFB vs KSV live streaming of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld by logging onto Dream11 Sport's FanCode App to watch each ball of the VFB vs KSV live match. The ECS T10 Kummerfeld VFB vs KSV live streaming will begin at 12:30 PM IST. For the ECS T10 Kummerfeld VFB vs KSV live scores, fans can visit Cricket Germany's Twitter page.
S Kannan, R Kaul, S Jan, A Tomar, K Bolla, S Vasisth, S Kumar, V Shetye, J Siddiaha, Y Sajikumar Pai, M Badhe, S Siddiqui, K Deshpande and R Chandra
Faisal Bin Mubashar, Shoaib Azam, Muhammad Samiallah, Israr Khan, Izatullah Dawlatzai (c), Saied Sajad Sadat,Souman Das (wk), Satar Darwesh, Sultan Sherzad Shah, Shekib Naibkhel, Finn Sadarangani. Sharaaanya Sadarangani, Syed Zaid Hasan,
Asad Ahmad Khan, Sulaiman Kakar, Sadeequllah Shinwari, Naveed Ahmad, Asad Jan Dawoodkhel, Partip Datta, Adhyay Datta, Safiullah Ahmad Zai, Mussaddiq Ahmad, Masoud Dostkhel, Dilraj Singh, Rezuan Afzal.