ECS T10 Kummerfeld VFB Vs MTV Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

VFB Fallersleben (VFB) will take on MTV Stallions (MTV) in the second league match of the day in the ECS T10 Kummerfeld on Wednesday, July 1. The VFB vs MTV live match will be played at the Kummerfeld Sports Verein in Kummerfeld, Germany. Here are the VFB vs MTV live streaming details, VFB vs MTV live telecast in India details, VFB vs MTV live match details and where to catch the VFB vs MTV live scores.

VFB vs MTV live streaming: VFB vs MTV weather and pitch report

As per AccuWeather, the weather conditions are expected to be cloudy during the VFB vs MTV live match and the pitch is expected to help the bowlers get decent bounce and movement. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and make the best use of the conditions. A score between 60-75 is likely to be defendable.

VFB vs MTV live scores: VFB vs MTV live telecast in India and VFB vs MTV live streaming details

The VFB vs MTV live telecast in India will not be available to viewers, but fans can still enjoy the VFB vs MTV live streaming of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld by logging onto Dream11 Sport's FanCode App to watch each ball of the VFB vs MTV live match. The ECS T10 Kummerfeld VFB vs MTV live streaming will begin at 3 PM IST. For the ECS T10 Kummerfeld VFB vs MTV live scores, fans can visit Cricket Germany's Twitter page.

ECS T10 Kummerfeld VFB vs MTV live scores: Squad updates

ECS T10 Kummerfeld VFB vs MTV live scores: Squad updates: VFB

S Kannan, R Kaul, S Jan, A Tomar, K Bolla, S Vasisth, S Kumar, V Shetye, J Siddiaha, Y Sajikumar Pai, M Badhe, S Siddiqui, K Deshpande and R Chandra

ECS T10 Kummerfeld VFB vs MTV live scores: Squad updates: MTV

V Vijayan, K Wazeri, B Singh-Sehgal, M Ahmadi, A Amarkhil, I Yakoob-Ali, M Mohammad, S Amarkhel, Z Orya, P Singh-Bhandari, K Yalamanchili, I Khalid, H Shah, P Desai , S Sanka, S Tumpara, A Ahmadi, M Faruq-Arabzai, B Prajapati, S Kurukkal, D Tandon , S Putta-Motilal, P Potharlanka, G Singh-Rathore, B Orya, S Islam, P Singh, W Orya, S Singh, F Azmi, E Moman, U Gadiraju, G Atiq-Ali

(IMAGE: MTV STALLIONS / INSTAGRAM)