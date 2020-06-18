ECS T10 League ALZ Vs IND Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Live Scores And Info

Alby Zalmi CC (ALZ) will play against Indiska (CC) in the ECS T10 League on Thursday, June 18, 2020. The match will be played at Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm. Here are the details regarding where to catch the ALZ vs IND live scores, ALZ vs IND live streaming, ALZ vs IND live match, ALZ vs IND live telecast in India, and other details of the ECS T10 League.

Also Read | ECS T10 League SIG vs PF live streaming, scores, India telecast, pitch and weather report

ALZ vs IND live streaming, ALZ vs IND live scores

The @EuropeanCricket team are doing amazing work. 👏



In the last week they've produced live matches and highlights from matches in Stockholm, Hannover, Finland and the Czech Republic! 🏏



Watch here: https://t.co/jckA4XTdts — Cricket District 🏏 (@cricketdistrict) June 15, 2020

The ALZ vs IND live telecast in India will not be available to viewers. However, the ALZ vs IND live streaming will be available on Dream11’s FanCode app. The ALZ vs IND live scores will be available on the official Twitter handle of the European Cricket Series T10 League. The ALZ vs IND live streaming/telecast will be shown on the European Cricket Network for viewers outside India. Here are the other ALZ vs IND live streaming details, ALZ vs IND live scores, ALZ vs IND live match details, and ECS T10 League updates.

ECS T10 League schedule

ALZ vs IND live streaming venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm, Sweden

ALZ vs IND live streaming date: Thursday, June 18

ALZ vs IND live streaming time: 3:30 PM IST

Also Read | SIG vs PF Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 League live game info

ECS T10 League ALZ vs IND live scores: Pitch and weather report

The pitch at Marsta Cricket Club is on the slower side in terms of scoring runs. According to AccuWeather, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy on Thursday. The forecast also suggests slight showers during the day which could be a concern to the scheduled ECS T10 League fixtures today.

Also Read | ECS T10 League PF vs SFO live streaming, scores, India telecast, pitch and weather report

ECS T10 League

ALZ vs IND live scores: ALZ vs IND live match squad

ECS T10 League - Alby Zalmi squad: Farqaleet Kirmani, Ismaeel Zia, Amanullah Safi, Saad Anis, Muhammad Usman Iftikhar, Sheikh Hadi Iqbal, Rohollah Stanikzai, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Muhammad Fahad Javed, Kashif Aziz, Rahel Khan, Munib Safi, Yakob Safi, Abdullah Khalil, Noman Walyat, Munir Safi, Zia Alozai, Faseeh Tariq Choudhary, Aman Khalil, Aman Khan, Faraan Chaudhry, Noman Fawjoon, Usman Jabbar, Talha Masood, Syed Muhammad Talha Wasti, Yasir Sultan, Zabihullah Niazy, Basir Sahebi, Shahed Ali, Samiallah Khalil, Rukshan Nawalage.

ECS T10 League - Indiska CC squad: Dipanjan Dey, Arijit Ghosh, Suhas Murali, Imran Khan, Abhishek Kaul, Sanjay Kumar, Amandeep Singh, Bhargav Kumar, Lalljeet Maan, Sachin Sharma, Nirmal Iyer, Ribhu Yadav, Harish Rishi, Rajesh Kumar, Chiranjeevi Vattiri, Apoorv Gupta, Viney Dhar, Rahul Yadav, Shaukat, Sanjay Kumar Sareen, Keyur Patel, Srikant Parmeshwar, Gurvinder Singh, Murlidhar Tikyani

Also Read | IND vs SMI Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 League live game info

Also Read | ECS T10 League ALZ vs SMI live streaming, pitch and weather report

Image courtesy: European Cricket Facebook