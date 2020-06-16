ECS T10 League ALZ Vs PF Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

Alby Zalmi CC (ALZ) will take on Pakistanska Foreningen (PF) in the league match of the ECS T10 League this week. The match between the two sides will be played on Tuesday, June 16. The ECS T10 League ALZ vs PF live match will be played at the Marsta Cricket Ground in Stockholm. Here are the ALZ vs PF live streaming details, ALZ vs PF live telecast in India details, ALZ vs PF live match details and where to catch the ALZ vs PF live scores.

ALZ vs PF live streaming: ECS T10 League preview

The ECS T10 League is a six-team tournament which is taking place in Stockholm, Sweden. The six teams taking part in the tournament are Djurgardens IF Cricketforening, Pakistanska Foreningen, Alby Zalmi CC, Stockholm CC, Sigtuna CC, Indiska CC. The final of the ECS T10 League will be played on July 5.

ALZ vs PF live streaming: ALZ vs PF live match weather report

The weather for the ALZ vs PF live match will likely see cloudy skies, according to AccuWeather. Coming to the ALZ vs PF live scores, the pitch is expected to be balanced. The pacers will likely get the ball to move around, although not much turn is expected for the spinners.

ALZ vs PF live streaming and ALZ vs PF live telecast in India

The ALZ vs PF live telecast in India will not be available for Indian viewers, but fans can still enjoy the ALZ vs PF live streaming of the ECS T10 League by logging onto Dream11 Sport's FanCode App to watch each ball of the ALZ vs PF live match. The ECS T10 League ALZ vs PF live streaming will begin at 5:30 pm IST. For the ECS T10 League ALZ vs PF live scores, fans can visit Cricket Sweden's Twitter page.

ALZ vs PF live streaming: ALZ vs PF squad for the ALZ vs PF live match

ALZ vs PF live streaming: ALZ vs PF squad: PF squad

Choudry Share Ali, Imam Din, Sameer Ali Khan, Azeem Amin, Muhammad Usama Chaudhry, Tajammal Hussain, Waqar Hassan, Kamran Zia, Mohammad Vajjih Ali, Tasaduq Hussain, Zubair Aslam, Umar Khan, Muhammad Bilal, Vaince Muhammad Waqqas, Khalil Jalali.

ALZ vs PF live streaming: ALZ vs PF: ALZ squad

Shahed Ali, Muhammad Usman Iftikhar, Azam Khalil, Faraan Chaudhry, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Ismaeel Zia (WK), Aman Khan (C), Talha Masood, Faseeh Tariq Choudhary, Abdullah Khalil, Samiallah Khalil, Saad Anis, Farqaleet Kirmani, Amanullah Safi, Sheikh Hadi Iqbal, Rohollah Stanikzai, Syed Muhammad Talha Wasti, Zabihullah Niazy, Yasir Sultan, Kashif Aziz, Basir Sahebi, Muhammad Fahad Javed, Munir Safi, Noman Fawjoon, Rukshan Nawalage, Yakob Safi, Munib Safi, Noman Walyat, Rahel Khan, Zia Alozai, Usman Jabbar.

ALZ vs PF live streaming: ALZ vs PF probable playing XI

ALZ vs PF live streaming: ALZ vs PF playing XI: PF

C Share Ali, T Hussain, M Vajjih Ali, K Zia, V Muhammad, T Hussain, Z Aslam, K Jalali, U Khan, S Ali and M Bilal

ALZ vs PF live streaming: ALZ vs PF playing XI: ALZ

Shahed Ali, Muhammad Usman Iftikhar, Aman Khalil, Faraan Chaudhry, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Ismaeel Zia, Faseeh Tariq Chaudhary, Aman Khan, Samiallah Khalil, Abdullah Khalil, Talha Masood

(IMAGE: EUROPEAN CRICKET LEAGUE / INSTAGRAM)