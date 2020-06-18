ECS T10 League ALZ Vs SIG Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

Alby Zalmi CC (ALZ) will take on Sigtuna CC (SIG) in the league match of the ECS T10 League. The two sides will face against each other on Thursday, June 18, giving fans a chance to enjoy the ALZ vs SIG live streaming and keep an eye on ALZ vs SIG live scores. The ECS T10 League ALZ vs SIG live match will be played at the Marsta Cricket Ground in Stockholm. Here are the ALZ vs SIG live streaming details, ALZ vs SIG live telecast in India details, ALZ vs SIG live match details and where to catch the ALZ vs SIG live scores.

Also Read: ALZ Vs SIG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 League Live Game Info

ALZ vs SIG live streaming: ECS T10 League preview

The ECS T10 League is a six-team tournament which is taking place in Stockholm, Sweden. The six teams taking part in the tournament are Djurgardens IF Cricketforening, Pakistanska Foreningen, Alby Zalmi CC, Stockholm CC, Sigtuna CC, Indiska CC. The final of the ECS T10 League will be played on July 5.

Also Read: ECS T10 League STO Vs ALZ Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Live Scores And Info

ALZ vs SIG live streaming: ALZ vs SIG live match weather report

The weather for the ALZ vs SIG live match will see cloudy skies but coming to the ALZ vs SIG live scores, the pitch should be quite sporting, which can allow batsmen able to play their natural game. The pacers will likely get the ball to move around, although not much turn is expected for the spinners.

Also Read: STO Vs ALZ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All ECS T10 League Live Game Info

ALZ vs SIG live scores: ALZ vs SIG live streaming and ALZ vs SIG live telecast in India

The ALZ vs SIG live telecast in India will not be available on TV, but fans can still enjoy the ALZ vs SIG live streaming of the ECS T10 League by logging onto Dream11 Sport's FanCode App to watch each ball of the ALZ vs SIG live match. The ECS T10 League ALZ vs SIG live streaming will begin at 5:15 PM IST. For the ECS T10 League ALZ vs SIG live scores, fans can visit Cricket Sweden's official Twitter page.

Also Read: KCC Vs PF Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 League Live Game Info

ALZ vs SIG Dream11 prediction: Squads for ALZ vs SIG Dream11 team

ALZ vs SIG Dream11 prediction: ALZ vs SIG Dream11 squad: ALZ

Shahed Ali, Muhammad Usman Iftikhar, Azam Khalil, Faraan Chaudhry, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Ismaeel Zia (WK), Aman Khan (C), Talha Masood, Faseeh Tariq Choudhary, Abdullah Khalil, Samiallah Khalil, Saad Anis, Farqaleet Kirmani, Amanullah Safi, Sheikh Hadi Iqbal, Rohollah Stanikzai, Syed Muhammad Talha Wasti, Zabihullah Niazy, Yasir Sultan, Kashif Aziz, Basir Sahebi, Muhammad Fahad Javed, Munir Safi, Noman Fawjoon, Rukshan Nawalage, Yakob Safi, Munib Safi, Noman Walyat, Rahel Khan, Zia Alozai, Usman Jabbar.

ALZ vs SIG Dream11 prediction: ALZ vs SIG Dream11 squad: SIG

Ataullah Saifi, Zulfiqar Kiyani, Muhammad Saad Nawaz, Adil Mahmood Afzal, Abu-Bakr Azhar, Muhammad Abdul Rehman, Umer Waqar, Ahmad Ejaz, Sohaib Atif, Adnan Raza, Shahzaib Hassan, Osama Saleem, Amir Mir, Qurban Ali, Ch-Shaftaz Ahmed, Raja Azhar Mahmood, Arshpreet Singh.

(IMAGE: EUROPEAN CRICKET / INSTAGRAM)