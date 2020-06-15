ECS T10 League ALZ Vs SMI Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

Alby Zalmi CC (ALZ) will play Stockholm Mumbai Indians (SMI) in the ECS T10 League on June 15. The match will be played at Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm. Here are the details regarding where to catch the ALZ vs SMI live scores, ALZ vs SMI live streaming, ALZ vs SMI live match, ALZ vs SMI live telecast in India, and other details of the ECS T10 League.

ALZ vs SMI live sores: ALZ vs SMI live streaming, ECS T10 League

On a marvelous summer evening our U15s had a six wicket win over @AlbyCricket. A great start to the season. 🏏💙💛💙 pic.twitter.com/YEBtgQfxdu — Stockholm Cricket Club (@CricketStkhlm) June 13, 2020

The ALZ vs SMI live telecast in India will not be available to viewers. However, the ALZ vs SMI live streaming will be available on Dream11’s FanCode app. The ALZ vs SMI live scores will be available on the official Twitter handle of the European Cricket Series T10 League. The ALZ vs SMI live streaming/telecast will be shown on the European Cricket Network for viewers outside India. Here are the other ALZ vs SMI live streaming details, ALZ vs SMI live scores, ALZ vs SMI live match details, and ECS T10 League updates.

ECS T10 League schedule

ALZ vs SMI live streaming venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm, Sweden

ALZ vs SMI live streaming date: Monday, June 15

ALZ vs SMI live streaming time: 7:30 pm IST

ECS T10 League ALZ vs SMI live scores: Pitch and weather report

The pitch at Marsta Cricket Club is on the slower side in terms of scoring runs. Slow bowlers are expected to gain the advantage of the pitch conditions. According to AccuWeather, the weather is expected to be partly sunny. However, the weather forecast also suggests light showers during the day which could be a concern to the ECS T10 League fixtures on Monday.

ECS T10 League

ALZ vs SMI live scores: ALZ vs SMI live match squad

ECS T10 League - Alby Zalmi CC squad: Basir Sahebi, Kashif Aziz, Muhammad Iftikhar, Muhammad Javed, Rohollah Stanikzai, Saad Anis, Zabihullah Niazy, Aman Khan, Azam Khalil, Faraan Chaudhry, Faseeh Choudhary, Munib Safi, Munir Safi, Noman Fawjoon, Noman Walyat, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Rahel khan, Rukshan Nawalage, Samiallah Khalil, Shahed Ali, Sheikh Iqbal, Syed Muhammad Talha, Talha Masood, Yakob Safi, Yasir Sultan, Zia Alozai, Amanullah Safi, Farqaleet Kirmani, Ismaeel Zia, Abdullah Khalil, Usman Jabbar.

ECS T10 League - Stockholm Mumbai Indians squad: Hemant Parab, Pratik Sankhe, Ajey Mohatkar, Ankur Kakroo, Darshan Lakhani, Kaushik Majumder, Mansing Bhor, Mrunal Pawar, Nikhil Pandya, Prasad Tengali, Ruturaj Dhage, Sanjay Mahajan, Sunil Kaklij, Sushant Kadam, Swapnil Kale, Tabish Hussain, Rohit SVS, Chandrakant Shelar.

Image Courtesy: European Cricket League Facebook