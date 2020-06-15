ECS T10 League IND Vs SIG Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

Indiska CC (IND) will play Sigtuna CC (SIG) in the ECS T10 League on June 15. The match will be played at Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm. Here are the details regarding where to catch the IND vs SIG live scores, IND vs SIG live streaming, IND vs SIG live match, IND vs SIG live telecast in India and other details of the ECS T10 League.

IND vs SIG live sores: IND vs SIG live streaming, ECS T10 League

FACT OF THE DAY: The first Cricket club in Sweden was formed in Gothenburg in 1883. The club’s full name was Lyckans Samfund: the ‘Society of Joy’, a pun on the name of the local neighbourhood.@Dream11 @the_fancode @Swedish_Cricket #EuropeanCricketFamily pic.twitter.com/TR3wNFwgHo — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) April 20, 2020

The IND vs SIG live telecast in India will not be available to viewers. However, the IND vs SIG live streaming will be available on Dream11’s FanCode app. The IND vs SIG live scores will be available on the Twitter handle of the European Cricket Series T10 League. The IND vs SIG live streaming/telecast will be shown on the European Cricket Network for viewers outside India. Here are the other IND vs SIG live streaming details, IND vs SIG live scores, IND vs SIG live match details, and ECS T10 League updates.

ECS T10 League schedule

IND vs SIG live streaming venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm, Sweden

IND vs SIG live streaming date: Monday, June 15

IND vs SIG live streaming time: 5:30 pm IST

ECS T10 League IND vs SIG live scores: Pitch and weather report

The pitch at Marsta Cricket Club is on the slower side in terms of scoring runs. Slow bowlers are expected to gain the advantage of the pitch conditions. According to AccuWeather, the weather is expected to be partly sunny. However, the weather forecast also suggests light showers during the day which could be a concern to the ECS T10 League fixtures for Monday.

ECS T10 League

IND vs SIG live scores: IND vs SIG live match squad

ECS T10 League - Indiska CC squad: Dipanjan Dey, Arijit Ghosh, Suhas Murali, Imran Khan, Abhishek Kaul, Sanjay Kumar, Amandeep Singh, Bhargav Kumar (WK), Lalljeet Maan, Sachin Sharma, Nirmal Iyer, Ribhu Yadav, Harish Rishi, Rajesh Kumar, Chirinjeevi Vattiri, Apporv Gupta, Viney Dhar, Rahul Yadav, Shaukat, Sanjay Kumar Sareen, Keyur Patel, Srikant Parmeshwar, Gurvinder Singh, Murlidhar Tikyani.

ECS T10 League - Sigtuna CC squad: Ataullah Safi, Abu-Bakr Azhar, Adil Mahmood Afzal, Adnan Raza, Ahmad Ejaz, Amir Mir, Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Rehman, Osama Saleem, Qurban Ali, Shahzaib Hassan, Sohaib Atif, Umer Waqar, Zulfiqar Kiyani, Raja Mahmood, Arshpreet Singh, Ch Shaftaz.

