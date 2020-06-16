ECS T10 League IND Vs SMI Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

Indiska CC will face Stockholm Mumbai Indians this week at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm, Sweden. The ECS T10 League will start from June 15 and the final will be played on June 19. ECS T10 League will be played in a double round format.

Sigtuna CC, Indiska CC, Alby Zalmi CC, Stockholm CC, Pakistanska Foreningen and Djurgardens IF Cricketforning are the six teams participating in the tournament this year. All the matches are scheduled to be held at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm. Indiska CC vs Stockholm Mumbai will be the ninth match of the tournament.

IND vs SMI live sores: IND vs SMI live streaming, ECS T10 League

On a marvelous summer evening our U15s had a six wicket win over @AlbyCricket. A great start to the season. 🏏💙💛💙 pic.twitter.com/YEBtgQfxdu — Stockholm Cricket Club (@CricketStkhlm) June 13, 2020

The IND vs SMI live telecast in India will not be available to viewers. However, the IND vs SMI live streaming will be available on Dream11’s FanCode app. The IND vs SMI live scores will be available on the Twitter handle of the European Cricket Series T10 League. The IND vs SMI live streaming/telecast will be shown on the European Cricket Network for viewers outside India. Here are the other IND vs SMI live streaming details, IND vs SMI live scores, IND vs SMI live match details, and ECS T10 League updates.

ECS T10 League schedule

IND vs SMI live streaming venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm, Sweden

IND vs SMI live streaming date: Tuesday, June 16

IND vs SMI live streaming time: 7:30 pm IST

ECS T10 League IND vs SMI live scores: Pitch and weather report

The pitch at Marsta Cricket Club is on the slower side in terms of scoring runs. Slow bowlers are expected to gain the advantage of the pitch conditions. According to AccuWeather, the weather is expected to be partly sunny. However, the weather forecast also suggests light showers during the day which could be a concern to the ECS T10 League fixtures for Monday.

ECS T10 League

IND vs SMI live scores: IND vs SMI live match squad

ECS T10 League: Indiska CC (IND)

Dipanjan Dey, Arijit Ghosh, Suhas Murali, Imran Khan, Abhishek Kaul, Sanjay Kumar, Amandeep Singh, Bhargav Kumar (WK), Lalljeet Maan, Sachin Sharma, Nirmal Iyer, Ribhu Yadav, Harish Rishi, Rajesh Kumar, Chirinjeevi Vattiri, Apporv Gupta, Viney Dhar, Rahul Yadav, Shaukat, Sanjay Kumar Sareen, Keyur Patel, Srikant Parmeshwar, Gurvinder Singh, Murlidhar Tikyani

ECS T10 League: Stockholm Mumbai Indians (SMI)

Hemant Parab, Pratik Sankhe, Ajey Mohatkar, Ankur Kakroo, Darshan Lakhani, Kaushik Majumder, Mansing Bhor, Mrunal Pawar, Nikhil Pandya, Prasad Tengali, Ruturaj Dhage, Sanjay Mahajan, Sunil Kaklij, Sushant Kadam, Swapnil Kale, Tabish Hussain, Rohit SVS, Chandrakant Shelar

Cover photo courtesy: ICC.com