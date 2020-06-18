ECS T10 League KCC Vs PF Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

Kista CC (KCC) will play against Pakistanska Foreningen (PF) in the ECS T10 League on Thursday, June 18, 2020. The match will be played at Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm. Here are the details regarding where to catch the KCC vs PF live scores, KCC vs PF live streaming, KCC vs PF live match, KCC vs PF live telecast in India and other details of the ECS T10 League.

KCC vs PF live streaming details, KCC vs PF live scores

The KCC vs PF live telecast in India will not be available to viewers. However, the KCC vs PF live streaming will be available on Dream11’s FanCode app. The KCC vs PF live scores will be available on the official Twitter handle of the European Cricket Series T10 League. The KCC vs PF live streaming/telecast will be shown on the European Cricket Network for viewers outside India. Here are the other KCC vs PF live streaming details, KCC vs PF live scores, KCC vs PFO live match details, and ECS T10 League updates.

ECS T10 League schedule

KCC vs PF live streaming venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm, Sweden

KCC vs PF live streaming date: Thursday, June 18

KCC vs PF live streaming time: 9:30 PM IST

ECS T10 League KCC vs PF live scores: Pitch and weather report

The pitch at Marsta Cricket Club is on the slower side in terms of scoring runs. According to AccuWeather, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy on Thursday. The forecast also suggests showers during the day which could be a concern to the scheduled ECS T10 League fixtures today.

ECS T10 League

KCC vs PF live scores: KCC vs PF live match squad

ECS T10 League - Kista CC squad: K Khan, G Mehdi, I Hussain, J Azam, H Iqbal, A Muhammad, S Nawaz, M Farhan, F Shah, M Asif, Z Abbas, M Badar, C Khatri, C Srinivasan, P Kaul, N Ullah Khan, R Baig, A Mehmood, A Zaidi and N Khan.

ECS T10 League - Pakistanska Foreningen squad: Choudry Share Ali, Imam Din, Sameer Ali Khan, Azeem Amin, Muhammad Usama Chaudhry, Tajammal Hussain, Waqar Hassan, Kamran Zia, Mohammad Vajjih Ali, Tasaduq Hussain, Zubair Aslam, Umar Khan, Muhammad Bilal, Vaince Muhammad Waqqas, Khalil Jalali.

