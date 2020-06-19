ECS T10 League KCC Vs SIG Live Streaming, Live Scores, Telecast, Pitch And Weather Report

Kista Cricket Club (KCC) will take on Sigtuna CC (SIG) in the league match of the ECS T10 League. The two sides will face against each other on Friday, June 19 as the tournament nears its end, increasing the excitement amongst fans ahead of the KCC vs SIG live streaming, to keep an eye on the KCC vs SIG live scores. The ECS T10 League KCC vs SIG live match will be played at the Marsta Cricket Ground in Stockholm. Here are the KCC vs SIG live streaming details, KCC vs SIG live telecast in India details, KCC vs SIG live match details and where to catch the KCC vs SIG live scores.

KCC vs SIG live streaming: ECS T10 League preview

The ECS T10 League is a six-team tournament which is taking place in Stockholm, Sweden. The six teams taking part in the tournament are Djurgardens IF Cricketforening, Pakistanska Foreningen, Alby Zalmi CC, Stockholm CC, Sigtuna CC, Indiska CC. The final of the ECS T10 League will be played on Friday itself.

KCC vs SIG live streaming: KCC vs SIG live match weather report

The weather for the KCC vs SIG live match looks fine with no rain interruption and coming to the KCC vs SIG live scores, the pitch should be quite sporting, which can allow batsmen able to play their natural game. The pacers will likely get the ball to move around, although not much turn is expected for the spinners.

KCC vs SIG live scores: KCC vs SIG live streaming and KCC vs SIG live telecast in India

The KCC vs SIG live telecast in India will not be available on TV, but fans can still enjoy the KCC vs SIG live streaming of the ECS T10 League by logging onto Dream11 Sport's FanCode App to watch each ball of the KCC vs SIG live match. The ECS T10 League KCC vs SIG live streaming will begin at 1:30 PM IST. For the ECS T10 League KCC vs SIG live scores, fans can visit Cricket Sweden's official Twitter page.

KCC vs SIG live scores: KCC vs SIG Dream11 squad for KCC vs SIG live match

KCC vs SIG live scores: KCC vs SIG Dream11 squad for KCC vs SIG live match: KCC

Fashahid Shah, Kashan Khan, Chandan Khatri, Muhammad Farhan Anwar, Nasir Khan, Arif Zaidi, Rizwan Baig, Aleem Muhammad Siddiqi, Pankaj Kaul, Zubair Abbas, Maqoos Badar, Shahid Nawaz, Muhammad Asif, Junaid Azam, Ahsan Mehmood, Ghazzai Mehdi, Hamza Iqbal, Imran Hussain, Sudharma Srinivasan Damarla, Naeem Ullah Khan.

KCC vs SIG live scores: KCC vs SIG Dream11 squad for KCC vs SIG live match: SIG

Ataullah Saifi, Zulfiqar Kiyani, Muhammad Saad Nawaz, Adil Mahmood Afzal, Abu-Bakr Azhar, Muhammad Abdul Rehman, Umer Waqar, Ahmad Ejaz, Sohaib Atif, Adnan Raza, Shahzaib Hassan, Osama Saleem, Amir Mir, Qurban Ali, Ch-Shaftaz Ahmed, Raja Azhar Mahmood, Arshpreet Singh.

KCC vs SIG live scores: KCC vs SIG live match probable playing XI

Now that we have given details about KCC vs SIG live streaming, KCC vs SIG live sores, KCC vs SIG live match details, here's a look at KCC vs SIG live match probable playing XI

KCC vs SIG live scores: KCC vs SIG live match playing XI: KCC

K Khan, M Badar, A Muhammad, S Damarla, M Farhan, F Shah, M Asif, Z Abbas, C Khatri, A Zaidi and N Khan

KCC vs SIG live scores: KCC vs SIG live match playing XI: SIG

R Mahmood, A Safi, Z Kiyani, S Hassan, M Nawaz, M Rehman, A Azhar, U Waqar, O Saleem, A Singh and A Raza

(IMAGE: SIGTUNA CC / INSTAGRAM)