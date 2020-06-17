ECS T10 League KCC Vs SMI Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

Stockholm Mumbai Indians will face Kista Cricket Club this week at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm, Sweden. The ECS T10 League will start from June 15 and will go on all the way till June 19. The ECS T10 League will be played in a double round format. Sigtuna CC, Indiska CC, Alby Zalmi CC, Stockholm CC, Pakistanska Foreningen and Djurgardens IF Cricketforning are the six teams participating in the tournament this year. All the matches are scheduled to be held at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm.

KCC vs SMI live sores: KCC vs SMI live streaming, ECS T10 League

The KCC vs SMI live telecast in India will not be available to viewers. However, the KCC vs SMI live streaming will be available on Dream11’s FanCode app. The KCC vs SMI live scores will be available on the Twitter handle of the European Cricket Series T10 League. The KCC vs SMI live streaming/telecast will be shown on the European Cricket Network for viewers outside India. Here are the other KCC vs SMI live streaming details, KCC vs SMI live scores, KCC vs SMI live match details, and ECS T10 League updates.

ECS T10 League schedule

KCC vs SMI live streaming venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm, Sweden

KCC vs SMI live streaming date: Wednesday, June 17

KCC vs SMI live streaming time: 7:30 pm IST

On a marvelous summer evening our U15s had a six wicket win over @AlbyCricket. A great start to the season. 🏏💙💛💙 pic.twitter.com/YEBtgQfxdu — Stockholm Cricket Club (@CricketStkhlm) June 13, 2020

ECS T10 League KCC vs SMI live scores: Pitch and weather report

The pitch at Marsta Cricket Club is on the slower side in terms of scoring runs. Slow bowlers are expected to gain the advantage of the pitch conditions. According to AccuWeather, the weather is expected to be partly sunny. However, the weather forecast also suggests light showers during the day which could be a concern to the ECS T10 League fixtures for Wednesday.

ECS T10 League

KCC vs SMI live scores: KCC vs SMI live match squad

ECS T10 League: Stockholm Mumbai Indians (SMI)

Hemant Parab, Pratik Sankhe, Ajey Mohatkar, Ankur Kakroo, Darshan Lakhani, Kaushik Majumder, Mansing Bhor, Mrunal Pawar, Nikhil Pandya, Prasad Tengali, Ruturaj Dhage, Sanjay Mahajan, Sunil Kaklij, Sushant Kadam, Swapnil Kale, Tabish Hussain, Rohit SVS, Chandrakant Shelar

ECS T10 League: Kista Cricket Club (KCC)

Fashahid Shah, Kashan Khan, Chandan Khatri, Muhammad Farhan Anwar, Nasir Khan, Arif Zaidi, Rizwan Baig, Aleem Muhammad Siddiqi, Pankaj Kaul, Zubair Abbas, Maqoos Badar, Shahid Nawaz, Muhammad Asif, Junaid Azam, Ahsan Mehmood, Ghazzai Mehdi, Hamza Iqbal, Imran Hussain, Sudharma Srinivasan Damarla, Naeem Ullah Khan.

Cover image source: European Cricket Facebook