ECS T10 League IND Vs KCC Live Streaming, India Telecast, Teams, Pitch And Weather Report

Indiska CC will face Kista Cricket Club this week at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm, Sweden. The ECS T10 League began on June 15 and will end on June 19. The ECS T10 League will be played in a double round format. Sigtuna CC, Indiska CC, Alby Zalmi CC, Stockholm CC, Pakistanska Foreningen and Djurgardens IF Cricketforning are the six teams participating in the tournament this year. All the matches are scheduled to be held at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm.

IND vs KCC live scores: IND vs KCC live streaming, ECS T10 League

The IND vs KCC live telecast in India will not be available to viewers. However, the IND vs KCC live streaming will be available on Dream11’s FanCode app. The IND vs KCC live scores will be available on the Twitter handle of the European Cricket Series T10 League. The IND vs KCC live streaming/telecast will be shown on the European Cricket Network for viewers outside India. Here are the other IND vs KCC live streaming details, IND vs KCC live scores, IND vs KCC live match details, and ECS T10 League updates.

ECS T10 League schedule

IND vs KCC live streaming venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm, Sweden

IND vs KCC live streaming date: Thursday, June 18

IND vs KCC live streaming time: 11:30 PM IST

ECS T10 League IND vs KCC live scores: Pitch and weather report

The pitch at Marsta Cricket Club is on the slower side in terms of scoring runs. Slow bowlers are expected to gain the advantage of the pitch conditions. According to AccuWeather, the weather is expected to be partly sunny. However, the weather forecast also suggests light showers during the day which could be a concern to the ECS T10 League fixtures for Thursday.

ECS T10 League

IND vs KCC live scores: Squads for the IND vs KCC live match

ECS T10 League: Indiska CC (IND)

Dipanjan Dey, Arijit Ghosh, Suhas Murali, Imran Khan, Abhishek Kaul, Sanjay Kumar, Amandeep Singh, Bhargav Kumar (WK), Lalljeet Maan, Sachin Sharma, Nirmal Iyer, Ribhu Yadav, Harish Rishi, Rajesh Kumar, Chirinjeevi Vattiri, Apporv Gupta, Viney Dhar, Rahul Yadav, Shaukat, Sanjay Kumar Sareen, Keyur Patel, Srikant Parmeshwar, Gurvinder Singh, Murlidhar Tikyani

ECS T10 League: Kista Cricket Club (KCC)

Fashahid Shah, Kashan Khan, Chandan Khatri, Muhammad Farhan Anwar, Nasir Khan, Arif Zaidi, Rizwan Baig, Aleem Muhammad Siddiqi, Pankaj Kaul, Zubair Abbas, Maqoos Badar, Shahid Nawaz, Muhammad Asif, Junaid Azam, Ahsan Mehmood, Ghazzai Mehdi, Hamza Iqbal, Imran Hussain, Sudharma Srinivasan Damarla, Naeem Ullah Khan.

