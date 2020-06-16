ECS T10 League KCC Vs ALZ Live Streaming, India Telecast, Teams, Pitch And Weather Report

Kista Cricket Club will take on Alby Zalmi in the league match of the ECS T10 League this week. The match between the two sides will be played on Tuesday, June 16. The ECS T10 League KCC vs ALZ live match will be played at the Marsta Cricket Ground in Stockholm. Here are the KCC vs ALZ live streaming details, KCC vs ALZ live telecast in India details, KCC vs ALZ live match details and where to catch the KCC vs ALZ live scores.

KCC vs ALZ live streaming: ECS T10 League preview

The ECS T10 League is a six-team tournament which is taking place in Stockholm, Sweden. The six teams taking part in the tournament are Djurgardens IF Cricketforening, Pakistanska Foreningen, Alby Zalmi CC, Stockholm CC, Sigtuna CC, Indiska CC. The final of the ECS T10 League will be played on July 5.

KCC vs ALZ live scores: KCC vs ALZ live match weather report

The weather for the SIG vs STO live match will see cloudy skies but coming to the KCC vs ALZ live scores, the pitch should be quite balanced. The pacers will likely get the ball to move around, although not much turn is expected for the spinners.

KCC vs ALZ live scores: KCC vs ALZ live streaming and KCC vs ALZ live telecast in India

The KCC vs ALZ live telecast in India will not be available on TV, but fans can still enjoy the KCC vs ALZ live streaming of the ECS T10 League by logging onto Dream11 Sport's FanCode App to watch each ball of the KCC vs ALZ live match. The ECS T10 League KCC vs ALZ live streaming will begin at 1:30 PM IST. For the ECS T10 League KCC vs ALZ live scores, fans can visit Cricket Sweden's official Twitter page.

KCC vs ALZ live scores: KCC vs ALZ squad for the KCC vs ALZ live match

KCC vs ALZ live scores: KCC vs ALZ squad: KCC squad

Fashahid Shah, Kashan Khan, Chandan Khatri, Muhammad Farhan Anwar, Nasir Khan, Arif Zaidi, Rizwan Baig, Aleem Muhammad Siddiqi, Pankaj Kaul, Zubair Abbas, Maqoos Badar, Shahid Nawaz, Muhammad Asif, Junaid Azam, Ahsan Mehmood, Ghazzai Mehdi, Hamza Iqbal, Imran Hussain, Sudharma Srinivasan Damarla, Naeem Ullah Khan.

KCC vs ALZ live scores: KCC vs ALZ: ALZ squad

Shahed Ali, Muhammad Usman Iftikhar, Azam Khalil, Faraan Chaudhry, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Ismaeel Zia (WK), Aman Khan (C), Talha Masood, Faseeh Tariq Choudhary, Abdullah Khalil, Samiallah Khalil, Saad Anis, Farqaleet Kirmani, Amanullah Safi, Sheikh Hadi Iqbal, Rohollah Stanikzai, Syed Muhammad Talha Wasti, Zabihullah Niazy, Yasir Sultan, Kashif Aziz, Basir Sahebi, Muhammad Fahad Javed, Munir Safi, Noman Fawjoon, Rukshan Nawalage, Yakob Safi, Munib Safi, Noman Walyat, Rahel Khan, Zia Alozai, Usman Jabbar.

KCC vs ALZ live streaming: KCC vs ALZ probable playing XI

KCC vs ALZ live scores: SIG vs STO playing XI: KCC

Kashan Khan, Muhammad Farhan Anwar, Aleem Muhamamd Siddiqui, Chandan Khatri, Shahid Nawaz, Fashahid Shah, Nasir Khan, Zubair Abbas, Pankaj Kaul, Rizwan Baig, Arif Zaidi.

KCC vs ALZ live scores: KCC vs ALZ playing XI: ALZ

Shahed Ali, Muhammad Usman Iftikhar, Aman Khalil, Faraan Chaudhry, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Ismaeel Zia, Faseeh Tariq Chaudhary, Aman Khan, Samiallah Khalil, Abdullah Khalil, Talha Masood

