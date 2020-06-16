ECS T10 League PF Vs SFO Live Streaming, Scores, India Telecast, Pitch And Weather Report

Pakistanska Foreningen (PF) will play Stockholm CC (STO) in the ECS T10 League on Tuesday, June 16. The match will be played at Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm. Here are the details regarding where to catch the PF vs STO live scores, PF vs STO live streaming, PF vs STO live match, PF vs STO live telecast in India, and other details of the ECS T10 League.

Also Read | ALZ vs SMI Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 League live

Also Read | ECS T10 League ALZ vs SMI live streaming, pitch and weather report

The PF vs STO live telecast in India will not be available to viewers. However, the PF vs STO live streaming will be available on Dream11’s FanCode app. The PF vs STO live scores will be available on the official Twitter handle of the European Cricket Series T10 League. The PF vs STO live streaming/telecast will be shown on the European Cricket Network for viewers outside India. Here are the other PF vs STO live streaming details, PF vs STO live scores, PF vs STO live match details, and ECS T10 League updates.

ECS T10 League schedule

PF vs STO live streaming venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm, Sweden

PF vs STO live streaming date: Tuesday, June 16

PF vs STO live streaming time: 3:15 PM IST

Also Read | ECS T10 League IND vs SIG live streaming, pitch and weather report

ECS T10 League ALZ vs SMI live scores: Pitch and weather report

The pitch at Marsta Cricket Club is on the slower side in terms of scoring runs. According to AccuWeather, the weather is expected to be cloudy on Tuesday. The forecast also suggests showers during the day which could be a concern to the scheduled ECS T10 League fixtures today.

Also Read | IND vs SIG Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, European Cricket Series T10 League live

ECS T10 League

PF vs STO live scores: PF vs STO live match squad

ECS T10 League - Pakistanska Foreningen: Choudry Share Ali, Imam Din, Sameer Ali Khan, Azeem Amin, Muhammad Usama Chaudhry, Tajammal Hussain, Waqar Hassan, Kamran Zia, Mohammad Vajjih Ali, Tasaduq Hussain, Zubair Aslam, Umar Khan, Muhammad Bilal, Vaince Muhammad Waqqas, Khalil Jalali.

ECS T10 League - Stockholm CC squad: Viswanadha Bazawada, Abhishek Mathur, Feroz Patel, Rakesh Kumar, Umesh Bharti, Avinash Upadhyaya, Prem Krishna, Akash Jha, Suman Mokhamatam, Akanshu Mahajan, Harsha Vardahana Singaraju, Himanshu Patel, Ashok Ganesan Ramalingam, Rajesh Lal Raveendran, Kaushik Vats, Sampat Manju Lyengar, Santosh Yadlapalli, Vinod Chalindra, Shrikant Sakpal.

Also Read | David Warner pokes fun at Virat Kohli by recalling verbal duel in 2014 Test in Australia

Image Courtesy: European Cricket Facebook