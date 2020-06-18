ECS T10 League SIG Vs KCC Live Streaming, India Telecast, Teams, Pitch And Weather Report

Sigtuna CC will face Kista Cricket Club this week at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm, Sweden. The ECS T10 League will start from June 15 and will go on all the way till June 19. The ECS T10 League will be played in a double round format. Sigtuna CC, Indiska CC, Alby Zalmi CC, Stockholm CC, Pakistanska Foreningen and Djurgardens IF Cricketforning are the six teams participating in the tournament this year. All the matches are scheduled to be held at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm.

SIG vs KCC live scores: SIG vs KCC live streaming, ECS T10 League

The SIG vs KCC live telecast in India will not be available to viewers. However, the SIG vs KCC live streaming will be available on Dream11’s FanCode app. The SIG vs KCC live scores will be available on the Twitter handle of the European Cricket Series T10 League. The SIG vs KCC live streaming/telecast will be shown on the European Cricket Network for viewers outside India. Here are the other SIG vs KCC live streaming details, SIG vs KCC live scores, SIG vs KCC live match details, and ECS T10 League updates.

ECS T10 League schedule

SIG vs KCC live streaming venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm, Sweden

SIG vs KCC live streaming date: Thursday, June 18

SIG vs KCC live streaming time: 7:30 PM IST

ECS T10 League SIG vs KCC live scores: Pitch and weather report

The pitch at Marsta Cricket Club is on the slower side in terms of scoring runs. Slow bowlers are expected to gain the advantage of the pitch conditions, making a score of 80-90 defendable. According to AccuWeather, the weather is expected to be partly sunny. However, the weather forecast also suggests light showers during the day which could be a concern to the ECS T10 League fixtures for Thursday.

ECS T10 League

SIG vs KCC live scores: Squads for the SIG vs KCC live match

ECS T10 League: Sigtuna CC (SIG)

Ataullah Safi, Abu-Bakr Azhar, Adil Mahmood Afzal, Adnan Raza, Ahmad Ejaz, Amir Mir, Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Rehman, Osama Saleem, Qurban Ali, Shahzaib Hassan, Sohaib Atif, Umer Waqar, Zulfiqar Kiyani, Raja Mahmood, Arshpreet Singh, Ch Shaftaz

ECS T10 League: Kista Cricket Club (KCC)

Fashahid Shah, Kashan Khan, Chandan Khatri, Muhammad Farhan Anwar, Nasir Khan, Arif Zaidi, Rizwan Baig, Aleem Muhammad Siddiqi, Pankaj Kaul, Zubair Abbas, Maqoos Badar, Shahid Nawaz, Muhammad Asif, Junaid Azam, Ahsan Mehmood, Ghazzai Mehdi, Hamza Iqbal, Imran Hussain, Sudharma Srinivasan Damarla, Naeem Ullah Khan.

Cover image source: icccricket.com