ECS T10 League STO Vs ALZ Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Live Scores And Info

Stockholm Cricket Club (STO) will take on Alby Zalmi CC (ALZ) in the league match of the ECS T10 League. The two sides will face against each other on Thursday, June 18, giving fans a chance to enjoy the STO vs ALZ live streaming and keep an eye on STO vs ALZ live scores. The ECS T10 League STO vs ALZ live match will be played at the Marsta Cricket Ground in Stockholm. Here are the STO vs ALZ live streaming details, STO vs ALZ live telecast in India details, STO vs ALZ live match details and where to catch the STO vs ALZ live scores.

STO vs ALZ live streaming: ECS T10 League preview

The ECS T10 League is a six-team tournament which is taking place in Stockholm, Sweden. The six teams taking part in the tournament are Djurgardens IF Cricketforening, Pakistanska Foreningen, Alby Zalmi CC, Stockholm CC, Sigtuna CC, Indiska CC. The final of the ECS T10 League will be played on July 5.

STO vs ALZ live streaming: STO vs ALZ live match weather report

The weather for the STO vs ALZ live match will see cloudy skies but coming to the STO vs ALZ live scores, the pitch should be quite sporting, which can allow batsmen able to play their natural game. The pacers will likely get the ball to move around, although not much turn is expected for the spinners. A score of 90-100 would suffice.

STO vs ALZ live scores: STO vs ALZ live streaming and STO vs ALZ live telecast in India

The STO vs ALZ live telecast in India will not be available on TV, but fans can still enjoy the STO vs ALZ live streaming of the ECS T10 League by logging onto Dream11 Sport's FanCode App to watch each ball of the STO vs ALZ live match. The ECS T10 League STO vs ALZ live streaming will begin at 1:15 PM IST. For the ECS T10 League STO vs ALZ live scores, fans can visit Cricket Sweden's official Twitter page.

STO vs ALZ live streaming: Squads for STO vs ALZ Dream11 team

STO vs ALZ live streaming: STO vs ALZ Dream11 squad: STO

Viswanadha Bazawada, Abhishek Mathur, Feroz Patel, Rakesh Kumar, Umesh Bharti, Avinash Upadhyaya, Prem Krishna, Akash Jha, Suman Mokhamatam, Akanshu Mahajan, Harsha Vardahana Singaraju, Himanshu Patel, Ashok Ganesan Ramalingam, Rajesh Lal Raveendran, Kaushik Vats, Sampat Manju Lyengar, Santosh Yadlapalli, Vinod Chalindra, Shrikant Sakpal.

STO vs ALZ live streaming: STO vs ALZ Dream11 squad: ALZ

Shahed Ali, Muhammad Usman Iftikhar, Azam Khalil, Faraan Chaudhry, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Ismaeel Zia (WK), Aman Khan (C), Talha Masood, Faseeh Tariq Choudhary, Abdullah Khalil, Samiallah Khalil, Saad Anis, Farqaleet Kirmani, Amanullah Safi, Sheikh Hadi Iqbal, Rohollah Stanikzai, Syed Muhammad Talha Wasti, Zabihullah Niazy, Yasir Sultan, Kashif Aziz, Basir Sahebi, Muhammad Fahad Javed, Munir Safi, Noman Fawjoon, Rukshan Nawalage, Yakob Safi, Munib Safi, Noman Walyat, Rahel Khan, Zia Alozai, Usman Jabbar.

(IMAGE: EUROPEAN CRICKET/ INSTAGRAM)