ECS T10 League STO Vs IND Live Streaming, Scores, Pitch And Weather Report And All Info

Stockholm Cricket Club will take on Indiska Cricket Club in the league match of the ECS T10 League 2020. The match between the two sides will be played on Monday, June 15. The ECS T10 League STO vs IND live match will be played at the Marsta Cricket Ground in Stockholm. Here are the STO vs IND live streaming details, STO vs IND live telecast in India details, STO vs IND live match details and where to catch the STO vs IND live scores.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: KL Rahul Says It's A Big Loss To The Indian Cinema

STO vs IND live streaming: ECS T10 League preview

The ECS T10 League is a six-team tournament which is taking place at Stockholm, Sweden. The six teams taking part in teh tournament are Djurgardens IF Cricketforening, Pakistanska Foreningen, Alby Zalmi CC, Stockholm CC, Sigtuna CC, Indiska CC. The tournament's final will be played on July 5.

Also Read: 'Distressing & Disturbing': Rohit Sharma Unable To Come To Terms With Sushant's Demise

STO vs IND live scores: STO vs IND live match weather report

The weather for the STO vs IND live match will see cloudy skies and so rain interruption could take place during the match. Coming to STO vs IND live scores, the pitch should be quite balanced. The pacers should get the ball to move around, although not much turn is expected for the spinners, making a score of 70-80 defendable.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput Death: MS Dhoni Fans Remember Reel-life Avatar With Favourite Moments

STO vs IND live scores: Where to watch STO vs IND live streaming and STO vs IND live telecast in India

The STO vs IND live telecast in India will not be available on TV, but fans can still enjoy the STO vs IND live streaming of the ECS T10 League by logging onto Dream11 Sport's FanCode App to watch each ball of the STO vs IND live match. The ECS T10 League STO vs IND live streaming will begin at 1:15 pm IST. For the ECS T10 League STO vs IND live scores, fans can visit Cricket Swedens official Twitter page.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise 'difficult To Process': Virat Kohli Extends Condolences

STO vs IND live scores: STO vs IND squad for the STO vs IND live match

STO vs IND live scores: STO vs IND squad: STO

Viswanadha Bazawada, Abhishek Mathur, Feroz Patel, Rakesh Kumar, Umesh Bharti, Avinash Upadhyaya, Prem Krishna, Akash Jha, Suman Mokhamatam, Akanshu Mahajan, Harsha Vardahana Singaraju, Himanshu Patel, Ashok Ganesan Ramalingam, Rajesh Lal Raveendran, Kaushik Vats, Sampat Manju Lyengar, Santosh Yadlapalli, Vinod Chalindra, Shrikant Sakpal.

STO vs IND live scores: STO vs IND squad: IND

Dipanjan Dey, Arijit Ghosh, Suhas Murali, Imran Khan, Abhishek Kaul, Sanjay Kumar, Amandeep Singh, Bhargav Kumar, Lalljeet Maan, Sachin Sharma, Nirmal Iyer, Ribhu Yadav, Harish Rishi, Rajesh Kumar, Chiranjeevi Vattiri, Apoorv Gupta, Viney Dhar, Rahul Yadav, Shaukat, Sanjay Kumar Sareen, Keyur Patel, Srikant Parmeshwar, Gurvinder Singh, Murlidhar Tikyani



STO vs IND live streaming: STO vs IND probable playing XI

Now that we have given you details about STO vs IND live telecast in India, STO vs IND live scores, and ECS T10 league lets take a look at STO vs IND playing XI

STO vs IND live scores: STO vs IND playing XI: STO

Vinod Chalindra, Kaushik Vats, Jyotimoi Saikia, Abhishek Mathur, Harsha Vardahana, Sampat Manju, Himanshu Patel, Akanshu Mahajan, Avinash Upadhyaya, Suman Momhamatam, N Komalla

STO vs IND live scores: STO vs IND playing XI: IND

Dipanjan Dey, Arijit Ghosh, Imran Khan, Lalljeet Maan, Bhargav Kumar, Suhas Murali, Sachin Sharma, Sanjay Kumar Sareen, Rahul Yadav, Amandeep Singh, Shirkant Parmeshwar.