ECS T10 League PF Vs ALZ Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

Pakistanska Foreningen (PF) will take on Alby Zalmi CC (ALZ) in the league match of the ECS T10 League. The two sides will face each other on Friday, June 19, giving fans a chance to enjoy the PF vs ALZ live streaming over the weekend and keep an eye on PF vs ALZ live scores. The ECS T10 League PF vs ALZ live match will be played at the Marsta Cricket Ground in Stockholm. Here are the PF vs ALZ live streaming details, PF vs ALZ live telecast in India details, PF vs ALZ live match details and where to catch the PF vs ALZ live scores.

Also Read: ECS T10 League KCC Vs SIG Live Streaming, Live Scores, Telecast, Pitch And Weather Report

PF vs ALZ live streaming: ECS T10 League preview

The ECS T10 League is a six-team tournament which is taking place in Stockholm, Sweden. The six teams taking part in the tournament are Djurgardens IF Cricketforening, Pakistanska Foreningen, Alby Zalmi CC, Stockholm CC, Sigtuna CC, Indiska CC. The final of the ECS T10 League will be played on July 5.

Also Read: KCC Vs SIG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 League Live Game Info

PF vs ALZ live streaming: PF vs ALZ live match weather report

The weather for the PF vs ALZ live match is unlikely to see showers interrupting play. Coming to the PF vs ALZ live scores, the pitch is expected to be sporting, which will allow batsmen to exploit the surface. The pacers will likely get the ball to move around, although not much turn is expected for the spinners.

Also Read: PF Vs ALZ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 League Live

PF vs ALZ live scores: PF vs ALZ live streaming and PF vs ALZ live telecast in India

The PF vs ALZ live telecast in India will not be available, but fans can still enjoy the PF vs ALZ live streaming of the ECS T10 League by logging onto Dream11 Sport's FanCode App to watch each ball of the PF vs ALZ live match. The ECS T10 League PF vs ALZ live streaming will begin at 3 PM IST. For the ECS T10 League PF vs ALZ live scores, fans can visit Cricket Sweden's Twitter page.

Also read: BCCI Confirms IPL Will Retain VIVO As Title Sponsors Amidst India-China Standoff

PF vs ALZ live scores: PF vs ALZ squads for PF vs ALZ live match

PF vs ALZ live scores: PF vs ALZ live match squad for PF

Choudry Share Ali, Imam Din, Sameer Ali Khan, Azeem Amin, Muhammad Usama Chaudhry, Tajammal Hussain, Waqar Hassan, Kamran Zia, Mohammad Vajjih Ali, Tasaduq Hussain, Zubair Aslam, Umar Khan, Muhammad Bilal, Vaince Muhammad Waqqas, Khalil Jalali.

PF vs ALZ live scores: PF vs ALZ live match squad for ALZ

Farqaleet Kirmani, Ismaeel Zia, Amanullah Safi, Saad Anis, Muhammad Usman Iftikhar, Sheikh Hadi Iqbal, Rohollah Stanikzai, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Muhammad Fahad Javed, Kashif Aziz, Rahel Khan, Munib Safi, Yakob Safi, Abdullah Khalil, Noman Walyat, Munir Safi, Zia Alozai, Faseeh Tariq Choudhary, Aman Khalil, Aman Khan, Faraan Chaudhry, Noman Fawjoon, Usman Jabbar, Talha Masood, Syed Muhammad Talha Wasti, Yasir Sultan, Zabihullah Niazy, Basir Sahebi, Shahed Ali, Samiallah Khalil, Rukshan Nawalage.

PF vs ALZ live scores: PF vs ALZ live match predicted playing XI: PF

C Share Ali, T Hussain, M Vajjih Ali, K Zia, V Muhammad, T Hussain, Z Aslam, M Usama, U Khan, S Ali and M Bilal

PF vs ALZ live scores: PF vs ALZ live match playing XI: ALZ

I Zia, M Usman Ifthikar, Q Mir, A Khan, R Khan, Azam Khalil, F Chaudhry, U Jabbar, S Ali, S Khalil and T Masood.

Image Courtesy: European Cricket Instagram